tech2 News Staff

Vivo Z1x, the second of the Z-series of smartphones from the company, is scheduled to launch today. So far, the company has teased some of the details about the device including a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor and a 4,500 mAh battery. The Vivo Z1x is expected to launch in the under-Rs 20,000 price segment.

Vivo Z1x specifications (rumoured)

As per a report by GSMArena, Vivo Z1x will feature a 6.38 inch AMOLED display that might have a Full HD+ resolution. As for the processor, it is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC. It is expected to come in two storage variants — 64 GB and 128 GB and up to 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone might run on Android Pie.

On the camera front, the report reveals that the smartphone will sport a front camera of 32 MP. It features a 48 MP primary sensor on the rear that could be based on the Sony IMX582. The other two sensors at the back are expected to be ultra-wide and depth sensors. Vivo Z1x comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 22.5 W FlashCharge.

Vivo will be livestreaming the launch event on its Facebook page. We will be covering all the details about the pricing, availability and sale dates once announced by the company.

