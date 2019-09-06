Friday, September 06, 2019Back to
Vivo Z1x with triple rear camera setup and 4,500 mAh battery to launch today at 12 PM

The Vivo Z1x is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with up to 6 GB of RAM


tech2 News StaffSep 06, 2019 10:57:52 IST

Vivo Z1x, the second of the Z-series of smartphones from the company, is scheduled to launch today. So far, the company has teased some of the details about the device including a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor and a 4,500 mAh battery. The Vivo Z1x is expected to launch in the under-Rs 20,000 price segment.

Vivo Z1x has a triple rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor. Image: Vivo/Facebook.

Vivo Z1x specifications (rumoured)

As per a report by GSMArena, Vivo Z1x will feature a 6.38 inch AMOLED display that might have a Full HD+ resolution. As for the processor, it is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 712 SoC. It is expected to come in two storage variants — 64 GB and 128 GB and up to 6 GB of RAM. The smartphone might run on Android Pie.

On the camera front, the report reveals that the smartphone will sport a front camera of 32 MP. It features a 48 MP primary sensor on the rear that could be based on the Sony IMX582. The other two sensors at the back are expected to be ultra-wide and depth sensors. Vivo Z1x comes with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 22.5 W FlashCharge.

Vivo will be livestreaming the launch event on its Facebook page. We will be covering all the details about the pricing, availability and sale dates once announced by the company.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


