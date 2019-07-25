FP Studio

Vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand is known for its sleek designs and cutting-edge technology. Over the years, it has captured the hearts of millions with its feature-packed smartphones. It recently launched the all-new Z1Pro in India for the Gen-Z, who are sociable, ambitious and media-savvy.

Z1Pro adds another feather in the cap with its professional-grade photography solutions that today’s generation looks for in a smartphone. With its ‘fully loaded’ camera features, the smartphone takes mobile photography to another level, letting you capture all the beautiful moments in your life.

Here’s a look at what the ‘In-Display Selfie Camera’ of the first Z-Series smartphone from Vivo has to offer:

32 MP Camera and In-display Placement

via GIPHY

For self-portraits, Z1Pro boasts of an envy-worthy 32 MP camera which is capable of capturing the most delicate details and produce results with unmatched clarity. The front camera offers an aperture of f/2.0 and supports screen flash. The selfie-shooter offers detailed crisp images and works extremely smooth under low-light situations as well.

The Z1Pro comes with an In-Display Selfie Camera offering an immersive experience. The camera really feels like it is a part of the screen. Both the cameras clearly live up to the shooter legacy of Vivo by offering spectacular images and videos. They also offer modes like portrait light effects, slow motion, backlight HDR, portrait bokeh, time-lapse photography and more for impressive pictures.

AI Face Beauty

via GIPHY

The 32 MP In-Display Selfie Camera is backed by Artificial Intelligence through the AI Face Beauty feature. It enhances facial features in your selfies with further customised options. With such an innovative feature, you can spend less time editing your selfies and enjoy more time deciding which ones to upload. The images are not just full of detail but also reproduce accurate colours so you don’t have to depend on any filters to make them better.

16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear Camera

via GIPHY

Vivo was among the first to hop on the Triple Rear Camera bandwagon. With Vivo Z1Pro, the brand has brought its products to a more affordable price point. The device features a 16 MP main shooter, 8 MP Super Wide-Angle camera and 2 MP Depth camera. These three cameras let you capture unparalleled shots from stunning portraits to breath-taking landscapes with the least amount of effort.

Exceptional Viewing Experience

Vivo Z1 Pro features a 6.53-inch display and has a full-HD 1080x2340 screen resolution. Plus, it comes with Schott Xensation 3D which is better in scratch protection than Gorilla Glass 5 by 8.15 percent. Super Black "hidden" front camera and app interface optimisation brings an enhanced visual experience. The impeccable resolution and vividness make games plus videos exciting and immersive like never before.

Falling in the mid-range category, vivo Z1Pro packs a punch when it comes to its robust camera specifications. It is the first smartphone to run on Snapdragon 712 and also offers Widevine L1 certification to offer true HD streaming. The smartphone is specially designed keeping the millennials or Gen-Z in mind to offer them futuristic technology with an edge.

Vivo Z1Pro is available on Flipkart and vivo India E-store with some great offers.

This is a partnered post.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.