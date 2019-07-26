Friday, July 26, 2019Back to
Vivo Z1 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm: Launch offers, price, specifications

Vivo Z1 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 712 SoC and it is backed by a capable Adreno 616 GPU.


tech2 News StaffJul 26, 2019 10:43:56 IST

Just last month, Vivo announced its new online-only Z-series in India, and the first smartphone launched under the series was the Z1 Pro. The smartphone focuses on offering good gaming performance within a budget and is priced starting Rs 16,990. Today, that is 26 July, the Vivo Z1 Pro will be available for purchase starting 12 pm on Flipkart and Vivo's official website.

Vivo Z1 Pro pricing and offers

If we talk about the India pricing of Vivo Z1 Pro, the price starts at Rs 14,990 for 4 GB + 64 GB model, Rs 16,990 for 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant and Rs 17,990 for 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. In terms of colour options, you will get three variants — Mirror Black, Sonic Black, and Sonic Blue.

Vivo Z1 Pro to go on sale today at 12 pm: Launch offers, price, specifications

Vivo Z1 Pro.

Tomorrow, the sale starts at 12.00 pm on Flipkart and Vivo e-store. On the company website, if you are a Jio user, you can get a cashback of Rs 6,000 but this cashback will be in the form of vouchers which will be Rs 150 each. You can use these vouchers to recharge your phone from the MyJio app. Vodafone and Idea subscribers can get a cashback of Rs 3, 750.

The e-commerce platform, Flipkart will give you five percent cashback if you purchase Vivo Z1 Pro via Axis Bank credit card. If the purchase is made via HDFC Bank debit card, you will get a five percent discount.

Vivo Z1 Pro specifications and features

The Vivo Z1 Pro is said to come with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera giving it a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. In terms of processing, the phone comes with a Snapdragon 712 SoC which is a first for any device in the country and it is backed by a capable Adreno 616 GPU. RAM and storage configurations for the devices include 4 GB + 64 GB, 6 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB.

Camera-wise the device has a triple-camera setup with 16 MP main lens, 8 MP super wide-angle lens, and 2 MP bokeh camera. On the front of the device, there is a 32 MP selfie camera which can take AI-enabled portrait shots.

One more special thing about the device happens to be the 5,000 mAh battery that the device has along with the 18W fast-charging support. Software-wise the device will be running on Android 9.0 Pie which will be overlayed with the company's proprietary FunTouchOS. The phone also has gaming enhancement features such as Game Cube and eSports mode which will optimise your gaming experience on the phone.

