Vivo seems to be on a smartphone launching spree this year. Just a couple of days ago, we had seen leaked images of an upcoming smartphone from Vivo. Turns out this smartphone is the Vivo Y95 and it has been launched in the Philippines for PHP 13,999 (approx Rs Rs 19,100). There is no mention of any India launch as of now.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Y95 is in line with what we had seen in the leaked images. So you get a smartphone with a 6.22-inch HD+ 'Halo FullView Display' with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The Vivo Y95 sports the teardrop notch which lets it get a larger display real estate. It has an IPS panel display with a pixel density of 270 PPI and has a 2.5D curved glass.

The Vivo Y95 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC which houses an octa-core processor clocked at 1.9 GHz along with Adreno 505 GPU and 4 GB of RAM. In terms of storage it comes with 64 GB onboard along with the option to expand it using a microSD card.

Coming to the camera, there is a dual camera set up at the back with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor. The front-facing camera is a 20 MP unit. Vivo claims that the cameras will support AI-enhanced features, which is becoming a norm for most smartphones these days.

The phone runs the older Android 8.1 Oreo operating system coupled with Vivo’s custom FunTouch OS 4.5 interface. It is powered by a large 4,030 mAh battery. There's a dedicated fingerprint scanner on the back as well.

The phone will be selling in the Starry Black and Aurora Red colours.