Vivo Y91 gets a price cut of Rs 2,500, applicable only on offline purchases

Vivo Y91 features a dual rear camera setup and runs on the Funtouch OS 4.5 operating system.


tech2 News StaffNov 04, 2019 15:32:09 IST

Launched back in January this year, Vivo V91 has got a price drop on offline purchase. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 10,990 for its 2 GB RAM variant. Prices were slashed after a few months of the launch and currently, the smartphone is priced online at Rs 8,990 for both the 2 GB and the 3 GB RAM variants.

Vivo Y 91 was launched at a price of Rs 10, 990 in India.

Now, according to a price cut, applicable only on offline purchase, you can buy the higher storage variant of 3 GB RAM at a price of Rs 8,490 and the 2 GB RAM variant will cost you Rs 6,990. The price cut has been officially announced by Vivo, and the new prices are already available at all official offline Vivo stores and its retail partners.

Vivo Y91 prices slashed. Image; Vivo

Vivo Y91 specifications

Vivo Y91 features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The phone is made of plastic and comes packed with a 4,030 mAh battery pack. The Y91 will be available in Starry Black and Ocean Blue colour variants.

Vivo Y91 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and runs on the Funtouch OS 4.5 operating system, which is based on Android 8.1.

The device comes with 2 GB + 32 GB and 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage option, which is expandable up to 256 GB.

Users can unlock the phone using the fingerprint reader located on the back or use the face unlock which is not as secure as the former.

At the rear sits a 13 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP (f/2.4) dual camera combination, while the front camera features an 8 MP (f/1.8) sensor. The rear camera packs in a flash for extreme low lighting conditions and comes equipped with photo editing features like Face Beauty, Time-Lapse, Palm Capture, Portrait Mode, Slow Mode, Voice Control to name a few.

For connectivity it comes with 2.4G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0, supports GPS and OTG.

