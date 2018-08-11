After the Vivo Z10, the company is now reportedly preparing to launch the new Vivo Y81 smartphone in India.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Vivo Y81 will be launching in India as soon as next week. The device was first launched in Vietnam, followed by Pakistan.

Reportedly, the smartphone will be priced below the Rs 15,000 segment. Do note, Vivo has not officially confirmed a launch date for the device, and this is pure speculation.

Since the device has already been launched in the foreign markets, we know that the Vivo Y81 follows the identical design as the Vivo Y83.

The Vivo Y81 features a bezel-less design, with the notch. It has a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone also comes with a facial recognition system.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6762 chipset with 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y81 sports a 13 MP rear camera with LED flash and f/2.2 aperture. There is a 5 MP camera on the front with f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y81 include 4G LTE, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 (2.4GHz), GPS, Micro-USB, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Fueling the phone is a 3,260 mAh battery.