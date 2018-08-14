In a bid to bolster its budget smartphone offerings in the country, Vivo India launched the Vivo Y81 for a price of Rs 12,999.

The Y81 will be available for sale starting today at Vivo's online store e-store and Flipkart. The phone comes in two colours — black and gold with the primary design element of the phone being the fact that it features a notch, similar to the recently launched Honor 9N.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Y81 features a 6.22-inch HD Plus LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and is also the first offering from Vivo in this price range to feature a notch. Inside, it gets an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

In terms of storage, you get 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage which is further expandable via a microSD card. Moving to optics, the Y81 features a single 13 MP f/2.2 camera unit on the back and a 5 MP f/2.2 on the front for selfies.

The phone runs on Android Oreo 8.1 with Vivo's FunTouch OS 4.0 along with a sizeable 3,260 mAh battery unit.

Overall, the phone does look good but considering the competition it will face from the likes of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Realme 1 and the Redmi Note 5, this could have been priced a little lower by Vivo. We do have to put the phone through the paces, however, to arrive at a more conclusive verdict.