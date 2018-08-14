Tuesday, August 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 14 August, 2018 19:49 IST

Vivo Y81 featuring a notch and a Helio P22 SoC launched in India at Rs 12,999

The Vivo Y81 comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage which is further expandable via a microSD card.

In a bid to bolster its budget smartphone offerings in the country, Vivo India launched the Vivo Y81 for a price of Rs 12,999.

The Y81 will be available for sale starting today at Vivo's online store e-store and Flipkart. The phone comes in two colours — black and gold with the primary design element of the phone being the fact that it features a notch, similar to the recently launched Honor 9N.

The Vivo X21. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

The Vivo X21 features a notch. Image: tech2/Sheldon Pinto

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Y81 features a 6.22-inch HD Plus LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and is also the first offering from Vivo in this price range to feature a notch. Inside, it gets an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

In terms of storage, you get 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage which is further expandable via a microSD card. Moving to optics, the Y81 features a single 13 MP f/2.2 camera unit on the back and a 5 MP f/2.2 on the front for selfies.

The phone runs on Android Oreo 8.1 with Vivo's FunTouch OS 4.0 along with a sizeable 3,260 mAh battery unit.

Vivo Y81. Image: Vivo India

Vivo Y81. Image: Vivo India

Overall, the phone does look good but considering the competition it will face from the likes of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Realme 1 and the Redmi Note 5, this could have been priced a little lower by Vivo. We do have to put the phone through the paces, however, to arrive at a more conclusive verdict.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

Honor 9N

Honor 9N to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart starting at Rs 11,999

Jul 30, 2018

Vivo Y81

Vivo Y81 with Helio P22 SoC may launch in India next week: All you need to know

Aug 11, 2018

Honor 9N vs. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: 2 brilliant smartphones but which one’s better for you?

Aug 01, 2018

Honor 9N

Honor 9N Review: Notched display on a budget, but fails to match up to competition

Aug 02, 2018

Honor Play

Honor Play first impressions: A metallic Honor 10 with a focus on gaming

Aug 06, 2018

Oppo F9 Pro

Oppo F9 Pro with VOOC fast charge to be annouced in India on 21 August

Aug 10, 2018

science

Aeronautics

This spinning heat-shield for spacecrafts may change the future of Mars missions

Aug 14, 2018

Space

United States warns Russia on Moscow's new 'space apparatus inspector'

Aug 14, 2018

Space Force

NASA to support Donald Trump's 'Space Force' if the two work separately

Aug 14, 2018

Plastic

'War on plastic not enough': France to set penalties on non-recycled plastic

Aug 14, 2018