Friday, July 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo Y72 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC launched in India at Rs 20,990

The Vivo Y72 features a 6.58-inch full-HD 90 Hz display, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB internal storage.


FP TrendingJul 16, 2021 18:26:55 IST

Vivo launched its new smartphone Vivo Y72 5G in India yesterday, 15 July. Its key specifications and pricing suggest that it will compete with Realme 8 Pro. The Indian variant of Vivo Y72 5G is different from its Thailand model which was released in March this year. While the Thai variant is backed by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, the Indian model is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC.

Vivo Y72 5G's price in India

In India, Y72’s 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 20,990. It is available in Prism Magic and Slate Grey color variants.

Vivo Y72 5G's availability in India

It is available offline and online via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Chroma, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store, and the Vivo India e-store, among other channels. The company is offering a one-time screen replacement facility (Rs 999 for 6 months) and no-cost EMI purchase options (up to 12 months) to its customers along with other offers.

Vivo Y72 5G

Vivo Y72 5G

Vivo Y72 5G India model's specifications

The Vivo Y72 runs on Android 11-based FuntouchOS 11.1. It has a 6.58-inch full-HD display with 2408x1080 pixel resolution, LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, and 128 GB internal storage. It comes with a microSD card slot for expansion of storage till 1TB. It offers a virtual 4GB RAM, too. There's a dual-camera setup at the back, including the main camera with a 48-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor inside its camera module.

It weighs 185.5 grams and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Vivo

Vivo to invest Rs 40 billion to set up its second local plant in India

Dec 13, 2018
Vivo to invest Rs 40 billion to set up its second local plant in India
Vivo NEX and V9 being sold for Rs 1,947 during Vivo Freedom Carnival Flash Sale

Vivo

Vivo NEX and V9 being sold for Rs 1,947 during Vivo Freedom Carnival Flash Sale

Aug 03, 2018
Vivo Nex S and Nex A launched in China with pop-up selfie camera, notch-less display and under display fingerprint reader

NewsTracker

Vivo Nex S and Nex A launched in China with pop-up selfie camera, notch-less display and under display fingerprint reader

Jun 12, 2018
Vivo Y81 with Helio P22 SoC may launch in India next week: All you need to know

Vivo Y81

Vivo Y81 with Helio P22 SoC may launch in India next week: All you need to know

Aug 11, 2018
Vivo Nex to launch at 12.30 pm: Here's where and how you can watch the event

Vivo Nex

Vivo Nex to launch at 12.30 pm: Here's where and how you can watch the event

Jul 19, 2018
Vivo may soon launch its entry-level Y90 smartphone in India: All we know so far

Vivo

Vivo may soon launch its entry-level Y90 smartphone in India: All we know so far

Jul 05, 2019

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021