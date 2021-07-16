FP Trending

Vivo launched its new smartphone Vivo Y72 5G in India yesterday, 15 July. Its key specifications and pricing suggest that it will compete with Realme 8 Pro. The Indian variant of Vivo Y72 5G is different from its Thailand model which was released in March this year. While the Thai variant is backed by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, the Indian model is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC.

Vivo Y72 5G's price in India

In India, Y72’s 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 20,990. It is available in Prism Magic and Slate Grey color variants.

Vivo Y72 5G's availability in India

It is available offline and online via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Chroma, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store, and the Vivo India e-store, among other channels. The company is offering a one-time screen replacement facility (Rs 999 for 6 months) and no-cost EMI purchase options (up to 12 months) to its customers along with other offers.

Vivo Y72 5G India model's specifications

The Vivo Y72 runs on Android 11-based FuntouchOS 11.1. It has a 6.58-inch full-HD display with 2408x1080 pixel resolution, LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB RAM, and 128 GB internal storage. It comes with a microSD card slot for expansion of storage till 1TB. It offers a virtual 4GB RAM, too. There's a dual-camera setup at the back, including the main camera with a 48-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor inside its camera module.

It weighs 185.5 grams and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.