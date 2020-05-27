FP Trending

Vivo has launched the Y70s in China which is the first smartphone that comes powered with Samsung’s latest Exynos 880 chipset. Vivo Y70s is a 5G phone and has a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with the screen ratio of 19.5:9 and 2,340 x 1,080 resolution.

The latest Vivo phone comes with triple rear cameras and a 4,500mAh battery.

Vivo Y70s is available in three colour options - black, blue and white. The phone is currently listed on pre-order in China.

The base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at CNY 1,998 (approx Rs 21,146). The 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,198 (approx Rs. 23,000). The official sale will commence from 1 June.

The smartphone boasts of being the first to be powered by octa-core Exynos 880 SoC. The processor is paired with Mali-G76 MP5 graphics and 6 GB or 8 GB of LPPDR4x RAM.

The device runs Funtouch OS 10, based on Android 10.

Vivo Y70s has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro-USB port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Along with 5G, it also supports 4G LTE for connectivity.

The triple camera setup on the rear comprises a 48 MP primary shooter with f/1.79 aperture, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter with f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

As for selfies, Vivo Y70s comes with a 16 MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone also offers features like night view, portrait, panorama, dynamic photo, slow motion, time-lapse.