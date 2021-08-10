FP Trending

Vivo has introduced a new smartphone in its budget Y series called the Vivo Y53s in India. The smartphone comes with a number of highlighting features such as 64 MP triple rear cameras, an extended RAM option, and more. The newly launched smartphone is now available for purchase in India.

Vivo Y53s price, availability

The Vico Y53s comes with a price tag of Rs 19,490 and is available to buy via Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store, and across all partner retail stores.

It comes with various offers such as a cashback of Rs 1,500 on the use of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards, Bajaj Finsery option, and EMI option. People can also avail of the no-cost EMI and Jio benefits worth Rs 7,000.

Vivo Y53s specifications

The Vivo Y53s comes with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display that supports a P3 colour gamut for an immersive viewing experience. The screen gets a waterdrop notch. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor and comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which can be expanded by up to 1 TB with the help of a memory card.

There's also the option to get up to 3 GB of additional RAM. The feature uses the phone's internal storage to provide more RAM for better multitasking.

On the camera front, the phone gets a 64 MP main camera, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. There is a 16 MP front camera. The device comes with various camera features such as Super Night Camera mode for both rear and front cameras, Eye Auto Focus, Ultra Stable video, and more.

The Vivo Y53s is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 18 W fast charging. It runs FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The smartphone comes with various features such as Multi Turbo 5.0 for system optimisation, Ultra Game Mode for better gaming, and more. The gaming mode supports customised audio effects.

The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and has two colour variants, namely, Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow.