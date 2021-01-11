FP Trending

Vivo has launched yet another smartphone in the Y-series – the Y51A. The highlight of the smartphone is its 5,000 mAh battery 48 MP triple rear camera setup, and support for 18 W fast charging. The Vivo Y51A is priced at Rs 17,990. The smartphone will be available in two colour options — Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony. Starting today, the smartphone can be purchase on Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and across the company's partner retail stores.

Vivo Y51A specifications and features

The Vivo Y51A features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with 2,408 x 1,080 resolution. It comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with 48 MP primary sensor. The main camera is available with f/1.79 aperture and offers Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) technology for ultra-stable video.

The other sensors in the rear camera module include 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture and 2 MP with f/2.4 aperture. For selfie, the smartphone has a 16 MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The cameras offer exciting modes including Ultra Stable video, Super Night mode and Macro mode.

The Vivo Y51A is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile platform. The device comes with a side fingerprint sensor for screen unlock.

The latest Vivo smartphone comes with the latest Funtouch OS 11 which is based on Android 11 for providing the latest Android experience. Vivo Y51A is manufactured in the country under 'Make in India' initiative.

Vivo Y51A boasts of a long-lasting battery of 5,000 mAh with 18W fast charging and reverse wired charging support. It is available with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage which is expandable up to 1 TB. As for connectivity, the smartphone has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB type-C port.