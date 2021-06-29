Tuesday, June 29, 2021Back to
Vivo Y51A 6 GB and 128 GB storage variant launched in India at Rs 16,999

Vivo Y51A is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset and features a 48 MP triple rear camera setup.


FP TrendingJun 29, 2021 15:57:40 IST

Vivo has introduced a new variant of the budget Vivo Y51A phone in India. The new variant includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage to provide people with more options to go for. The new variant is priced at Rs 16,990 and is now available to buy via the company's website. It joins the existing 8 GB/128 GB variant that was introduced in January. It is priced at Rs 17,990.

Vivo Y51A

Both variants come in Crystal Symphony and Titanium Sapphire colour options.

As for the offers, interested buyers can avail of zero down payment options from Bajaj Finance, IDFC First Bank, HDB, Home Credit, TVS Credit, and Zest. There’s also an option to get a year’s extended warranty on the purchase of the Vi Rs 819 plan.

Vivo Y51A specifications

Other specifications are the same as the 8 GB of RAM model. To recall, the Vivo Y51A comes with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display that has a waterdrop notch. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 mobile platform.

Camera-wise, it gets a 48 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. The front camera is rated at 16 MP. The phone comes with various camera features such as Super Night mode, Macro mode, Portrait mode, AI capabilities, EIS in videos, Night filters, and more.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging that is claimed to charge the phone up to 70 percent in 64 minutes. The device runs FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11.

Additionally, the Vivo Y51A supports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

