FP Trending

Vivo has launched the new Vivo Y51 smartphone in India. The highlight of the new Y-series smartphone is its 5,000 mAh battery, which is bundled with 18W Fast charge technology. The Vivo Y51 comes in a sole variant and is priced at Rs 17,990. The smartphone will be available in two colour options — Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony. Additionally, Vivo has also announced a new variant of the Y30 with a RAM upgrade; it is now also available with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Vivo Y51: Features and specifications

Vivo Y51 sports 6.58-inch full HD+ screen with 2,408 x 1,080 aspect ratio. It has an LCD (IPS) type capacitive multi-touch screen. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

As for storage, Vivo Y51 has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 1 TB. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11.

For connectivity, Vivo Y51 has Bluetooth 5.0, it has USB Type-C. The phone supports GPS, OTG, FM. It also has a fingerprint sensor. It also supports voice recording facility. The smartphone weighs 188 grams.

As for imaging, Vivo Y51 comes with a triple camera setup on the rear. The smartphone has a 48 MP megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 lens, an 8 MP sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, and a 2 MP additional shooter with f/2.4 lens. For selfie, the front camera is is of 16 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The camera app comes with features including portrait, photo, video, pano, live photo, slow-motion, time lapse, recording, super night mode, AI 48-MP.