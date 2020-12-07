Monday, December 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo Y51 with 48 MP rear camera, 5,000 mAh battery, launched in India at Rs 17,990

Vivo has also announced a new variant of the Y30 with a RAM upgrade; it is now also available with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.


FP TrendingDec 07, 2020 17:24:22 IST

Vivo has launched the new Vivo Y51 smartphone in India. The highlight of the new Y-series smartphone is its 5,000 mAh battery, which is bundled with 18W Fast charge technology. The Vivo Y51 comes in a sole variant and is priced at Rs 17,990. The smartphone will be available in two colour options — Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony. Additionally, Vivo has also announced a new variant of the Y30 with a RAM upgrade; it is now also available with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Vivo Y51: Features and specifications

Vivo Y51 sports 6.58-inch full HD+ screen with 2,408 x 1,080 aspect ratio. It has an LCD (IPS) type capacitive multi-touch screen. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC.

Vivo Y51 with 48 MP rear camera, 5,000 mAh battery, launched in India at Rs 17,990

Vivo Y51

As for storage, Vivo Y51 has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage that is expandable up to 1 TB. The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11.

For connectivity, Vivo Y51 has Bluetooth 5.0, it has USB Type-C. The phone supports GPS, OTG, FM. It also has a fingerprint sensor. It also supports voice recording facility. The smartphone weighs 188 grams.

As for imaging, Vivo Y51 comes with a triple camera setup on the rear. The smartphone has a 48 MP megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 lens, an 8 MP sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, and a 2 MP additional shooter with f/2.4 lens. For selfie, the front camera is is of 16 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The camera app comes with features including portrait, photo, video, pano, live photo, slow-motion, time lapse, recording, super night mode, AI 48-MP.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Vivo V21

Vivo is expected to launch Vivo V21 smartphone series in early next year: Report

Nov 27, 2020
Vivo is expected to launch Vivo V21 smartphone series in early next year: Report
Vivo V20 Pro 5G with a dual selfie camera to launch today at 12 pm: All we know

Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo V20 Pro 5G with a dual selfie camera to launch today at 12 pm: All we know

Dec 02, 2020

science

China peddles falsehoods, propaganda to obscure origin of COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 Origin

China peddles falsehoods, propaganda to obscure origin of COVID-19 pandemic

Dec 07, 2020
Serum Institute seeks emergency use authorisation in India for Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield

Covishield Vaccine

Serum Institute seeks emergency use authorisation in India for Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield

Dec 07, 2020
Flightless bird species were more diverse, common before human-driven extinctions

Evolution of Life

Flightless bird species were more diverse, common before human-driven extinctions

Dec 04, 2020
Indian-origin teen scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao named TIME's first 'Kid of the Year' 2020

Youth Leaders

Indian-origin teen scientist and inventor Gitanjali Rao named TIME's first 'Kid of the Year' 2020

Dec 04, 2020