FP Trending

Vivo is gearing up for the launch of a new smartphone under its Y-series. According to a report by MySmartPrice, official Vivo sources, on the grounds of anonymity has revealed that the company will be launching the mid-range smartphone Vivo Y51 (2020) very soon in India. The phone that has already been launched in Pakistan, has also received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification.

Sources told the publication that the Y51 (2020) will be replacing the Vivo S1 Pro, which was launched in January 2020. They have also revealed that the device will be priced under Rs 20,000 in India.

The report adds that the smartphone sports a 6.38-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen along with a waterdrop notch at the top for the selfie camera. The device sports a 16 MP selfie camera.

At the back there is a quad-camera setup. There is a primary camera with a 48 MP primary sensor along with an 8 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP portrait shooter and a 2 MP macro camera. As per the report, the camera module has features like palm capture, slow-motion recording, super macro, voice control and AI face beauty.

The Vivo Y51 (2020) has a 4,500 mAh battery under the hood with support for up to 18W fast charging over a USB Type-C charging port along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor which is paired with 4GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory. The device runs on Android 10 OS.