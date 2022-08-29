Monday, August 29, 2022Back to
Vivo Y35 to launch in India: Check out the expected price, specifications and features

Vivo launched the Y35 in Malayasia and China in early August this year. The device is also making its way to India for Rs 18,499 for the sole 8GB+128GB variant.


FP StaffAug 29, 2022 12:22:14 IST

Vivo launched the Y35 in Malaysia a couple of weeks ago. At the launch event, it was also announced that the device would be launched in other Asian countries as well, including India.

This week, the device will be officially launched in India. However, a seller in Mumbai has already listed the device on his website and has posted on Twitter that the device is readily available to them. Apparently, the Vivo Y35 will only be available in a single variant in India.

We take a look at the specifications, features and Indian pricing of the Vivo Y35.

Vivo Y35: Features and Specifications:
The Vivo Y35 will feature a 6.58-inch FHD+ screen with a resolution of 1080×2408 pixels. The display will have a water-drop notch and support a refresh rate of 90Hz. Powering the device will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC which will be paired to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users can expand the RAM by another 8GB if they choose to, using the device’s internal storage. Users will also be able to expand the internal storage using a microSD card slot. The smartphone is expected to run Android 12 OS topped with the company’s own layer of FuntouchOS 12.

For the cameras, the Vivo Y35 gets a triple camera system, which consists of a 50MP main camera, which has been paired with a 2MP secondary sensor and another 2MP sensor, probably as a depth sensor. On the front, we get a a 16MP camera for selfies.

The smartphone will have a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. For connectivity, the device will feature dual-band WI-Fi, dual-SIM 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. The Vivo Y35 will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and will have a USB Type-C port for charging.

Vivo Y35: Pricing and availability
In India, the Vivo Y35 will only be offered in the 8GB + 128GB variant. The smartphone is expected to come with a price tag of Rs 18,499 and could be available for purchase in two colour variants, namely black and gold.

Although some popular brick-and-mortar store chains have already started selling the Vivo Y35, the device will be available online on most e-commerce sites and on Vivo’s website soon.

