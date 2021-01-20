Wednesday, January 20, 2021Back to
Vivo Y31 with 48 MP triple rear camera setup, 6 GB RAM launched at Rs 16,490

Vivo Y31 is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.


FP TrendingJan 20, 2021 17:15:57 IST

Vivo has expanded its Y series of smartphones with the launch of Vivo Y31 in India. The device comes with a 48 MP AI triple camera setup at the back. The Y31 has been priced at Rs 16,490 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant. The ROM is expandable up to 1 TB. Also, the company is offering the latest smartphone in two colour options, namely the Racing Black variant and the Ocean Blue. It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y31

People can purchase the Vivo Y31 online from the official website of Vivo India or via the e-commerce websites of Amazon and Flipkart. It will be also available on Paytm and across all partner retail stores. Vivo is offering certain discounts and EMI options with purchase through certain banks that are only valid till the end of January 2021.

According to a company release, the Vivo Y31 boasts of a 48 MP primary camera at the back which offers high-quality photo-processing algorithms. The device also has a 2 MP Bokeh lens and a super night mode for the rear camera. This lens uses the multi-frame noise reduction algorithm to reduce the noise in the photos thereby correcting the quality of pictures taken at night. Vivo Y31 also uses the Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) technology in the rear camera setup that will help users crop and align individual frames better.

There is a feature to stabilise the unstable movements while capturing videos on the phone. On the front, the Y31 comes with a 16 MP camera for clicking distinct selfies.

Along with a full HD+ 2408 × 1080 resolution, the device is suitable for those interested in immersive video experience as well as gamers. The Y31 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon  6-series processor and it runs on the latest Funtouch OS 11 which is based on Android 11.like other Vivo phones, this product has been manufactured at their Greater Noida unit under the initiative of ‘Make in India’.

