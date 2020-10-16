FP Trending

Vivo Y30 will now be available in India at Rs 13,990. The smartphone has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 in India. The 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant was earlier priced at Rs 14,990. Vivo said that the price change is now applicable across all offline retail partners, Vivo India E-store and major e-commerce websites. Additionally, if you are purchasing a phone using Kotak Mahindra, Federal Bank or Bank of Baroda debit/credit card, you can also avail a 5 percent cashback.

Vivo is also offering 12 months extended warranty with Vodafone-Idea Rs 819 recharge.

Vivo Y30 specifications and features

Vivo Y30 features a 6.47-inch iView display and offers a 90.7 percent screen to body ratio. The smartphone is powered with MediaTek Helio P35 process.

As for power, the Vivo phone comes packed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

As for camera, the smartphone is available with Super AI quad camera set up on the rear. The device has a 13 MP main camera, an 8 MP super wide-angle camera, a 2 MP Bokeh camera, and a 2 MP Macro camera. For selfie Vivo Y30 has an 8 MP camera on front.

The Vivo Y30 will be available in three attractive colour options — Emerald Black, Dazzle Blue, and Moonstone White.