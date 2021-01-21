Thursday, January 21, 2021Back to
Vivo Y20G with 5,000 mAh battery, Helio G80 processor launched in India at Rs 14,990

Vivo Y20G features a 13 MP triple rear camera setup and offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.


FP TrendingJan 21, 2021 14:06:36 IST

Smartphone brand Vivo has expanded its Y-series with the release of Vivo Y20G. In India, the device has been priced at Rs 14,990 for its 6 GB RAM +128 GB storage variant. As per the firm, the product will be available in two colours, namely Obsidian Black and Purist Blue. Buyers can look forward to purchasing the Y20G via the official website of Vivo India, or from the sites of e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. It can be also purchased through Paytm and Tatacliq sites online, and through all partner retail stores in the country.

Vivo Y20G

The Y20G features an Helio G80 octa-core processor to suitably match the demand of gamers. The Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) offers 98 percent “more power, higher image quality and stronger performance” according to the press release. In order to speed up the game loading time, the processor also comes with the HyperEngine Game Technology.

The product has a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display and boasts of an aspect ratio of 20:9. With an HD+ 1600 × 720 resolution, the device will support high quality video streaming and movie watching. It comes with a fingerprint scanner that is located at the side and which unlocks the phone in just 0.17 seconds as per the company.

Powered with a massive 5,000 mAh cell and 18W fast charge technology, the Y20G is a power-packed device suitable for heavy work.

In the camera sector, the phone features an AI Triple camera arrangement that provides enhanced photography capabilities. The main primary camera is 13 MP which comes with f/2.2 large aperture and PDAF technology. This is backed up with a 2 MP Bokeh camera that boasts a greater depth in the pictures captured. Lastly, there is the Super Macro lens that draws focus as close as four centimeters. The Vivo Y20G also offers an 8 MP camera at the front.

The company mentions that this device has been also manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility under the project of supporting the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

