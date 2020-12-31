Thursday, December 31, 2020Back to
Vivo Y20A with 5,000 mAh battery, 13 MP triple camera setup launched in India at Rs 11,490

Vivo says the Y20A has been manufactured at the company’s Greater Noida facility keeping the firm’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.


FP TrendingDec 31, 2020 17:41:20 IST

Vivo has expanded its Y-series smartphone with the launch of the new Y20A. The highlight of the smartphone is a massive 5000 mAh battery. The smartphone will be available across India via online and offline stores starting from 2 January 2021 and is priced at Rs 11,490. The smartphone will be available in two colour variants, namely Nebula Blue and Dawn White.

The Vivo Y20A features a 6.51-inch Halo iView display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is equipped with 3 GB RAM, and 64 GB internal storage. Fuelling the smartphone is a 5,000 mAh battery, with support for 10 W fast charging technology. The company claims that a full charge on the smartphone can offer more than 17 hours of online HD movie streaming and over 10 hours of intensive gaming.

Vivo Y20A

On the camera front, the new Vivo Y20A comes with an AI Triple Macro camera arrangement with a main 13 MP camera. The primary lens features f/2.2 large aperture and PDAF technology. It is supported with a 2 MP bokeh camera and the 2 MP super macro lens that draws focus as close as four centimetres. On the front, there is an 8 MP camera for selfies.

The Vivo Y20A runs FunTouch OS 11 operating system. It features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, that the company claims can react in just 0.26 seconds.

The phone feature 164.41 × 76.32 × 8.41 mm dimensions, and weighs 192 grams.

Additional connectivity features on the smartphone include support for Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz / 5 GHz, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro USB (USB 2.0), along with GPS, OTG and FM support.

Vivo says the Y20A has been manufactured at the company’s Greater Noida facility keeping the firm’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

