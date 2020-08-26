Wednesday, August 26, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo Y20, Y20i with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India, priced at Rs 12,990, Rs 11,490 respectively

Both the Y20 and Y20i are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform processor.


tech2 News StaffAug 26, 2020 17:49:05 IST

Vivo has announced two new smartphones in the Y series – Y20 and Y20i. The highlight of the Y20 series is a 5,000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y20 and Y20i pricing and availability

The Vivo Y20 comes in a sole variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, priced at Rs 12,990. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting 28 August.

The Vivo Y20i is priced at Rs 11,490 and will go on sale starting 3 September.

Both Vivo Y20 and Y20i will be available for purchase on all partner retail stores, Vivo India e-store, and other e-commerce websites.

Vivo Y20, Y20i with 5,000 mAh battery launched in India, priced at Rs 12,990, Rs 11,490 respectively

Vivo Y20 series.

Vivo Y20 and Y20i specifications and features

The Vivo Y20 features a 6.51-inch Halo iView HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Vivo Y20 features a “side-mounted” fingerprint scanner. It is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with an 18 W FlashCharge technology.

Vivo Y20 sports a triple-camera setup at the rear which includes a 13 MP main camera, a 2 MP bokeh camera and a macro camera. For selfies, the phone features an 8 MP front camera.

Both the Y20 and Y20i are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform processor.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Vivo Independence Day sale

Vivo Independence Day sale: Offers on Vivo X50 series, Vivo V19 and Vivo Y50

Aug 14, 2020
Vivo Independence Day sale: Offers on Vivo X50 series, Vivo V19 and Vivo Y50
IPL 2020: Edutech company Unacademy to contest for title sponsorship rights, says reports

IPL 2020

IPL 2020: Edutech company Unacademy to contest for title sponsorship rights, says reports

Aug 12, 2020

science

Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

The Sun

Physicists can map Sun’s coronal magnetic field for the first time using a Coronagraph

Aug 26, 2020
Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Europa

Massive shifts on Jupiter's moon Europa among recent events to fracture its icy shell, study claims

Aug 24, 2020
California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Wildfire in California

California fires blaze across million acres of forest amid fears of further spread

Aug 24, 2020
3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Animal Mummies

3D scans unearth details about life, deaths of 2,000-year-old Egyptian animal mummies

Aug 21, 2020