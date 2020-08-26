tech2 News Staff

Vivo has announced two new smartphones in the Y series – Y20 and Y20i. The highlight of the Y20 series is a 5,000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y20 and Y20i pricing and availability

The Vivo Y20 comes in a sole variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, priced at Rs 12,990. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting 28 August.

The Vivo Y20i is priced at Rs 11,490 and will go on sale starting 3 September.

Both Vivo Y20 and Y20i will be available for purchase on all partner retail stores, Vivo India e-store, and other e-commerce websites.

Vivo Y20 and Y20i specifications and features

The Vivo Y20 features a 6.51-inch Halo iView HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Vivo Y20 features a “side-mounted” fingerprint scanner. It is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with an 18 W FlashCharge technology.

Vivo Y20 sports a triple-camera setup at the rear which includes a 13 MP main camera, a 2 MP bokeh camera and a macro camera. For selfies, the phone features an 8 MP front camera.

Both the Y20 and Y20i are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform processor.