Vivo Y19 with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery launched in Thailand

Vivo Y19 features a triple rear camera setup that includes 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP sensors.


tech2 News StaffNov 04, 2019 16:41:36 IST

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Vivo has unveiled Vivo Y19 in Thailand which is a rebranded version of Vivo U3. The only difference between the two is their chipset. While the newly launched Vivo Y19 is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, Vivo U3 comes with Snapdragon 675 processor.

The highlight of Vivo Y19 is its battery of 5,000 mAh that supports 18W dual-engine flash charging tech.

Vivo Y19 availability, pricing

The smartphone comes in one lone 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant. In terms of colour options, this handset will be available in Spring White and Magnetic Black.

(Also read: Vivo Y91 gets a price cut of Rs 2,500, applicable only on offline purchases)

Vivo Y19 with MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery launched in Thailand

Vivo Y19 come in Spring White and Magnetic Black colour variants. Image: Vivo

It is priced at THB 6,999 (Rs 16,400 approx) in Thailand and will be available for purchase starting tomorrow (5 November) via a website called Lazada.

Vivo Y19 specifications

The dual-sim smartphone, Vivo Y19, sports a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 chipset. The smartphone offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

On the back, there is a triple camera setup that includes 16 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. The smartphone features a 16 MP selfie camera that is placed on the waterdrop notch on the display.

In terms of battery, it comes with a massive 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging tech. It also sports a Type-C port for charging. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB OTG, FM radio, and more for connectivity.

