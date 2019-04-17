tech2 News Staff

Vivo is about to launch a new smartphone called the Vivo Y17 mid-range smartphone soon and in typical fashion, most of the details have reportedly leaked about the device.

As per an Instagram post by Indonesian user gadgetfight.id, the Vivo Y17 is reportedly going to come with a 6.35-inch HD+ display. The phone has dimensions of 159.43 x 76.77 x 8.92 mm and it will weight 190.5gm.

In terms of specs, the phone has 4 GB RAM and surprisingly 128 GB internal storage. Usually, with 4 GB of RAM we see not more than 64 GB storage paired. The phone will be powered by an octa-core SoC which has not been revealed in the post.

Optics of the phone will be handled by a triple-camera setup at the back which will include 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP sensors. On the front, we should see a 20 MP camera. The standout feature for the smartphone is the fact that it will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

The device appears to have all the usual connectivity options such as dual-SIM 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, micro-USB port, Wi-Fi and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device is expected to launch in India and Indonesia but the price of the device has not been leaked as of now.

