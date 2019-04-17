Wednesday, April 17, 2019Back to
Vivo Y17 specs and details leaked ahead of launch; to come with triple cameras

In terms of specs, the Vivo Y17 has 4 GB RAM and surprisingly 128 GB internal storage.

tech2 News StaffApr 17, 2019 13:12:30 IST

Vivo is about to launch a new smartphone called the Vivo Y17 mid-range smartphone soon and in typical fashion, most of the details have reportedly leaked about the device.

Vivo V15. Image: tech2/Omkar Godambe

As per an Instagram post by Indonesian user gadgetfight.id, the Vivo Y17 is reportedly going to come with a 6.35-inch HD+ display. The phone has dimensions of 159.43 x 76.77 x 8.92 mm and it will weight 190.5gm.

In terms of specs, the phone has 4 GB RAM and surprisingly 128 GB internal storage. Usually, with 4 GB of RAM we see not more than 64 GB storage paired. The phone will be powered by an octa-core SoC which has not been revealed in the post.

Optics of the phone will be handled by a triple-camera setup at the back which will include 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP sensors. On the front, we should see a 20 MP camera. The standout feature for the smartphone is the fact that it will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

The device appears to have all the usual connectivity options such as dual-SIM 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, micro-USB port, Wi-Fi and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device is expected to launch in India and Indonesia but the price of the device has not been leaked as of now.

