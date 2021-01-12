FP Trending

Vivo Y12s has been launched in India on Tuesday, 12 January. The new smartphone in Vivo's Y-series comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports AI power-saving technology. The Vivo Y12s price in India is Rs 9,990 for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo FullView Display with 1,600 x 720 resolution. The screen of the phone provides a seamless experience for both videos as well as games.

Vivo Y12s is powered by the Helio P35 processor and comes with the latest FunTouch OS 11 based on the latest Android 10. The smartphone is available with a side fingerprint scanner. The phone comes sports a power button to easily unlock and power-on the device at the same time.

As for imaging, the Vivo Y12s has a dual-camera set-up on the rear. The main camera is 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture and captures every shot with intricate detailing, while the other is a 2 MP Bokeh camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfie, the front camera is 8 MP with f/1.8 aperture.

Vivo Y12s weighs around 191 grams. The connectivity option of the smartphone includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, FM Radio, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on the device include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, Virtual Gyroscope and a proximity sensor.

Vivo Y12s is available in two colour variants - Phantom Black and Glacier Blue. The smartphone is available for purchase from Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and across all Vivo’s partner retail stores.