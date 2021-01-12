Tuesday, January 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo Y12s with 5,000 mAh battery, 3 GB RAM launched in India at Rs 9,990

Vivo Y12s is powered by the Helio P35 processor and comes with the latest FunTouch OS 11 based on the latest Android 10.


FP TrendingJan 12, 2021 18:58:29 IST

Vivo Y12s has been launched in India on Tuesday, 12 January. The new smartphone in Vivo's Y-series comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports AI power-saving technology. The Vivo Y12s price in India is Rs 9,990 for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo FullView Display with 1,600 x 720 resolution. The screen of the phone provides a seamless experience for both videos as well as games.

Vivo Y12s with 5,000 mAh battery, 3 GB RAM launched in India at Rs 9,990

Vivo Y12s

Vivo Y12s is powered by the Helio P35 processor and comes with the latest FunTouch OS 11 based on the latest Android 10. The smartphone is available with a side fingerprint scanner. The phone comes sports a power button to easily unlock and power-on the device at the same time.

As for imaging, the Vivo Y12s has a dual-camera set-up on the rear. The main camera is 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture and captures every shot with intricate detailing, while the other is a 2 MP Bokeh camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfie, the front camera is 8 MP with f/1.8 aperture.

Vivo Y12s weighs around 191 grams. The connectivity option of the smartphone includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, FM Radio, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on the device include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, Virtual Gyroscope and a proximity sensor.

Vivo Y12s is available in two colour variants - Phantom Black and Glacier Blue. The smartphone is available for purchase from Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and across all Vivo’s partner retail stores.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Vivo Y20A

Vivo Y20A with 5,000 mAh battery, 13 MP triple camera setup launched in India at Rs 11,490

Dec 31, 2020
Vivo Y20A with 5,000 mAh battery, 13 MP triple camera setup launched in India at Rs 11,490
Vivo Y51A with 48 MP camera and 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at Rs 17,990

Vivo Y51A

Vivo Y51A with 48 MP camera and 5,000 mAh battery launched in India at Rs 17,990

Jan 11, 2021

science

Why are we afraid of fevers? Treating a fever with medicines affects the immune system too

Fever

Why are we afraid of fevers? Treating a fever with medicines affects the immune system too

Jan 12, 2021
ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Lunar Gateway

ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Jan 11, 2021
'Recoiling' black hole in a nearby star cluster keeps slipping detection, baffling scientists

Black Holes

'Recoiling' black hole in a nearby star cluster keeps slipping detection, baffling scientists

Jan 11, 2021
Mars 'wobbles' as it spins, the exact cause may take 'years of high quality data' to uncover

Mars

Mars 'wobbles' as it spins, the exact cause may take 'years of high quality data' to uncover

Jan 11, 2021