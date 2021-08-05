FP Trending

Vivo has silently introduced the newest addition to its smartphone line-up in India – the Vivo Y12G. The phone, which is available in a sole 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant, has been launched at a price of Rs 10,990. At present, the smartphone is only available for purchase on Vivo website, but it is expected to be made available on most major online shopping platforms going forward.

In terms of appearance, the Vivo Y12G looks identical to the Vivo Y12s, which was launched in India at the start of this year.

It is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, and has a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo Full View display. It packs a dual rear camera setup – 13 MP primary sensor along with a 2 MP secondary sensor – and has an 8 MP secondary camera.

The smartphone comes with a side fingerprint sensor. It has a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 10 W charging. As the phone supports reverse charging as well, it can be used to charge devices such as power banks.

The Vivo Y12G is available in two colours – Glacier Blue and Phantom Black.