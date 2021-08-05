Thursday, August 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo Y12G launched in India at Rs 10,990, gets a dual rear camera setup and reverse charging

The Vivo Y12G has silently been launched in India, and is available only in the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant.


FP TrendingAug 05, 2021 15:47:57 IST

Vivo has silently introduced the newest addition to its smartphone line-up in India – the Vivo Y12G. The phone, which is available in a sole 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant, has been launched at a price of Rs 10,990. At present, the smartphone is only available for purchase on Vivo website, but it is expected to be made available on most major online shopping platforms going forward.

In terms of appearance, the Vivo Y12G looks identical to the Vivo Y12s, which was launched in India at the start of this year.

The Vivo Y12G is currently available for purchase only on Vivo's website.

The Vivo Y12G is currently available for purchase only on Vivo's website.

It is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, and has a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo Full View display. It packs a dual rear camera setup – 13 MP primary sensor along with a 2 MP secondary sensor – and has an 8 MP secondary camera.

The smartphone comes with a side fingerprint sensor. It has a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 10 W charging. As the phone supports reverse charging as well, it can be used to charge devices such as power banks.

The Vivo Y12G is available in two colours – Glacier Blue and Phantom Black.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021