Vivo Y11 launches in India with Snapdragon 439 SoC and 5,000 mAh battery, priced at Rs 8,990

Vivo Y11 comes with a 6.35-inch HD+ LCD display that sports a waterdrop notch at the top.


tech2 News StaffDec 25, 2019 10:09:31 IST

Vivo has added yet another smartphone to its Y-series — the Vivo Y11. The smartphone recently debuted in Vietnam, and has now been unveiled in India at the price of Rs 8,999.

To recall, Vivo recently launched Vivo V17 (Review) in India, priced at Rs 22,990. The company is also expected to unveil Vivo S1 Pro in India in mid-January 2020.

Vivo Y11 pricing, availability

Vivo Y11 comes in just one storage variant of 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. It is priced at Rs 8,990. In terms of colour, the smartphone will be available in Mineral Blue and Agate Red colour options.

Vivo Y11 launches in India with Snapdragon 439 SoC and 5,000 mAh battery, priced at Rs 8,990

Vivo Y11.

Vivo Y11 will be available for purchase starting today (25 December) on the company website, Amazon, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq, and Bajaj EMI e-Store. You can also buy the phone from offline retail stores starting today.

On Flipkart, it will be available on 28 December.

Vivo Y11 specifications

Vivo Y11 features a 6.35-inch HD+ LCD display that comes with a waterdrop notch on the top. It has a resolution of 720 x 1544 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 439 chipset and offers 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. It sports a fingerprint sensor at the back.

In the camera department, this smartphone sports an 8 MP front camera. On the back, you will have a dual rear camera setup that includes 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP sensor. The camera comes with features like time-lapse, voice control, professional mode, portrait mode and so on.

Vivo Y11 comes is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone comes with a Micro-USB port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

