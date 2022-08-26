Friday, August 26, 2022Back to
Vivo X80 Pro+ to be launched in September, to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset

Vivo will be adding a new smartphone to their existing X80 series. The new X80 Pro+ will be getting the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and will be priced over Rs 80,000.


FP StaffAug 26, 2022 10:03:11 IST

Vivo launched the X80 series last year in China, and then in India. The X80 series, at the time of its launch, had two devices. The Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro. Now, Vivo is preparing to launch another smartphone to the series, called the Vivo X80 Pro Plus.

Vivo X80 Pro+ to be launched in September, to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

The upcoming Vivo X80 device will include a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and will be the top-tier or flagship smartphone in the X80 series.

The Vivo X80 Pro + will be going on sale sometime in September this year. The smartphone will be launched worldwide, which means the device will also come to India as the replacement for the Vivo X70 Pro+. However, the device will be first launched in India.

The device will come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is based on the 4nm manufacturing process. It promises up to 10 per cent CPU and GPU improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is claimed that this SoC uses 30% less power than previous models, which increases its effectiveness and significance.

Vivo X80 Pro+ expected specifications and price
The Vivo X80 Pro+ will have a 6.8-inch 2K AMOLED display and will support a refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, it is rumoured to enable 120W rapid charging. It is also speculated that for the device will have up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of storage. The device will also have a gimbal-style stabilization system and Zeiss-tuned cameras. It is also likely to support 120W quick charging.

The Vivo X80 Pro+ is likely going to have a quad camera setup on the back. The cameras will include a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX598 secondary sensor, another 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor, and a 50MP Samsung JN2 sensor.

The Vivo X80 Pro+ is said to be the X80 lineup’s presumably most expensive smartphone. It will likely cost more than the Vivo X80 Pro, which costs Rs 79,999.

