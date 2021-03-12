FP Trending

Vivo’s X60 series will be seeing a release in India soon, the company has confirmed it. Announcing the launch date, the company mentioned that 5G phones of the Vivo X60 series will go live on 25 March. The Chinese firm had launched three models, namely Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, and the base variant Vivo X60, in their home market in recent months. It is still not known if all three smartphones will see a launch in India or only one or two of them will be part of the initial release.

Vivo has sent out official emails to various media outlets announcing the launch date. Also, the official Twitter page of Vivo India has been teasing the impending launch.

The company has also announced its collaboration with ZEISS Camera Lenses for the photography specs of the series.

The road to innovation leads us to the next X!

The future belongs to us as we launch the new #vivoX60Series co-engineered with @ZEISSLenses.

Together we envision, evolve, and experience life through the new lens. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/nluFVhNHCI — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) March 10, 2021

Vivo X60 is likely to be sold via major e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon. Both the sites reportedly updated their upcoming page dedicated to the product but Flipkart’s page was unavailable after a while.

The basic X60 with 8 GB + 128 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,498 (approx Rs 39,000) in China. On the other hand, the X60 Pro costs CNY 4,498 (approx Rs 50,300) for the 12 GB + 256 GB model. Lastly, the X60 Pro+ model is made available for CNY 4,998 (approx Rs 55,990) for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant. All the devices are likely to be priced similarly in India as well.

The series is marketed for its high-end camera specs with Vivo X60 Pro+ featuring a quad rear camera setup including a 50 MP primary sensor. The X60 Pro also has four cameras at the back but the main lens is of 48 MP. The base model X60 sports a triple rear camera setup that has a 48 MP primary lens.