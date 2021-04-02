Friday, April 02, 2021Back to
Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ now available for purchase in India: Pricing, specifications, sale offers

Vivo X60 series comes with gimbal stabilisation 2.0 that detects horizontal and vertical shakes to give you a clear image.


tech2 News StaffApr 02, 2021 09:35:05 IST

Vivo X60 series that includes Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+ debuted in India last week. The three smartphones are now available for purchase in India on Flipkart and Vivo's e-store. Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+ feature a quad-camera setup, punch hole display and a 4,200 mAh battery. Vivo X60 comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 4,300 mAh battery. The smartphone series comes with gimbal stabilisation 2.0 that detects horizontal and vertical shakes to give you a clear image.

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo X60 series pricing, availability, launch offers

Vivo X60 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 37,990, the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will be available at Rs 47,990. It comes in Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue colour variants.

Vivo X60 Pro will offer 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and is priced at Rs 49,990.

Vivo X60 Pro+ will also offer 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage and will cost you Rs 69,990. It comes in one black colour option.

The three handsets are now available for purchase on Flipkart and Vivo's e-store.

Vivo will also give an instant discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.

Vivo X60 Pro+ specifications

Vivo X60 Pro+ features a 6.56-inch 120 Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offers 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

The smartphone sports a quad-camera setup that includes a 50 MP primary sensor, a 32 MP telephoto lens, an 8 MP periscope lens and a 48 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The ultra-wide-angle lens will come with gimbal stabilisation. Vivo X60 Pro+ comes with a 32 MP punch hole selfie camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 55 W fast charging.

Vivo X60 Pro specifications

Vivo X60 Pro features a 6.65-inch 120 Hz Full HD+  AMOLED display. It is powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset and offers 12 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 13 MP portrait lens and an 8 MP periscope lens.  It also comes with a 32 MP selfie camera.

Vivo X60 Pro is equipped with a 4,200 mAh battery but will come with support for 33 W fast charging.

Vivo X60 specifications

The smartphone comes with the same display, selfie camera, chipset and charging speed as Vivo X60 Pro. Vivo X60 houses a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 33 W Flash Charge.

In terms of camera, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13 MP portrait lens.

