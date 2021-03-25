Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Vivo is hosting a launch event today to unveil the new Vivo X60 series. The new flagship series by Vivo will include three smartphones – Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+. The company has also confirmed that the smartphones will come with "Extreme Night Vision 2.0 and Gimbal Stabilisation 2.0" – the two camera tech modes were announced last year with the Vivo X50 series. The Vivo launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST and will be streamed LIVE on the company's social media channels.

Vivo X60 series leaked India pricing

According to Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, Vivo X60 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 39,990, the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will be available at Rs 43,990. Vivo X60 Pro will offer 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and will be priced at Rs 49,990. Vivo X60 Pro+ will also offer 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage and will cost you Rs 69,990.

Vivo X60 Pro+ expected specifications

According to a report by GSMArena, Vivo X60 Pro+ will feature a 6.56-inch 120 Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display. It is also expected to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is likely to sport a quad-camera setup that includes a 50 MP primary sensor, a 32 MP telephoto lens, an 8 MP periscope lens and a 48 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The ultra-wide-angle lens will come with gimbal stabilisation. Vivo X60 Pro+ is expected to come with a 32 MP punch hole selfie camera.

The smartphone might be equipped with a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 55 W fast charging.

Vivo X60 Pro expected specifications

The report suggests that Vivo X60 Pro is likely to feature a 6.65-inch 120 Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display. It is expected to be powered by Exynos 1080 chipset. In the camera department, the smartphone is likely to come with a quad-camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, 13 MP ultra wide angle lens, 13 MP portrait lens and an 8 MP periscope lens. It also comes with a 32 MP selfie camera.

Vivo X60 Pro is also expected to come with a 4,200 mAh battery but will come with support for 33 W fast charging.

Vivo X60 expected specifications

The smartphone comes with the same display, selfie camera, chipset and charging speed as Vivo X60 Pro. Vivo X60 will house a 4,300 mAh battery. In terms of camera, the smartphone is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13 MP portrait lens.