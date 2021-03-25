Thursday, March 25, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo X60 Series launch highlights: Vivo X60 priced starting Rs 37,990, X60 Pro at Rs 49,990, X60 Pro+ at Rs 69,990

tech2 News StaffMar 25, 2021 12:54:09 IST

Vivo X60 series will come with "Extreme Night Vision 2.0 and Gimbal Stabilisation 2.0" – the two camera tech modes debuted last year with the Vivo X50 series.

  • 12:52 (IST)

    Pre-booking for the Vivo X60 series starts today, 25 March

    The first sale starts from 2 April 2021

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Vivo X60 Pro+ 5G is priced at Rs 69,990

  • 12:50 (IST)

    Vivo X60 Pro 5G variant is priced at Rs 49,990 

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Vivo X60 5G pricing

    8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 37,990

    12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 41,990

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Vivo X60 Pro+ comes in an Emperor Blue colour variant

  • 12:41 (IST)

    The Vivo X60 Pro+ uses a 32 MP portrait camera at the back

  • 12:39 (IST)

    The Vivo X60 Pro+ comes with a 'dual main camera' system

  • 12:38 (IST)

     Vivo X60 Pro+ features Snapdragon 888 chipset

    The smartphone's wide-angle camera uses the gimbal tech with 114 degree FOV

  • 12:37 (IST)

  • 12:35 (IST)

    Vivo X60 series specifications, recapped:

  • 12:34 (IST)

    Vivo X60 series features 'virtual RAM'

    The virtual RAM tech utilises low-activity space and adds massive virtual 3 GB RAM to it. 

  • 12:31 (IST)

    The Vivo X60 series features Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset

  • 12:30 (IST)

    The Vivo X60 series comes in a multi-coloured and a black colour variant

  • 12:30 (IST)

    The Vivo X60 series features a satin finish with anti-fingerprint coating at the back

  • 12:28 (IST)

    Vivo X60 series features a 3D curved AMOLED display

  • 12:27 (IST)

    Vivo X60 series camera technology

  • 12:26 (IST)

    Vivo X60 series features a Night Panorama mode

  • 12:24 (IST)

    The Vivo X60 Pro uses a f/1.48 aperture lens on the primary camera

  • 12:19 (IST)

    The Gimbal stabilisation tech was launched launch last with the Vivo X50 series

    With Vivo X60 series, Vivo has announced Gimbal Stabilisation 2.0

  • 12:17 (IST)

    The highlight of the Vivo X60 series is its Gimbal stabilisation technology

    The gimbal camera system detects horizontal and vertical shakes to give you a clear image.

  • 12:12 (IST)

    The Vivo X60 series comes with Biotar potraits, reduced ghosting in images, and lesser distortion and noise

  • 12:01 (IST)

    The Vivo X60 series launch stream video is now live

  • 11:53 (IST)

    Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro Plus to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live- Technology News, Firstpost

    Vivo X60 series is expected to launch at a starting price of Rs 39,990 and go up to Rs 69,990.

    www.firstpost.com

  • 11:51 (IST)

    Vivo X60 series design revealed

  • 11:47 (IST)

    Vivo has also confirmed that the Vivo X60 series will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Vivo X60 series will feature a Zeiss Lens

    The company has also confirmed that the phones will feature Extreme Night Vision 2.0 and Gimbal Stabilisation 2.0 – camera tech that debuted last year with Vivo X50 series. 

  • 11:32 (IST)

    Vivo X60 series India launch LIVE

    Vivo is hosting a launch event at 12 pm IST to launch the new X60 series smartphone. Stay tuned to our LIVE coverage for the pricing and specifications announced at the launch event. 

Vivo is hosting a launch event today to unveil the new Vivo X60 series. The new flagship series by Vivo will include three smartphones – Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+. The company has also confirmed that the smartphones will come with "Extreme Night Vision 2.0 and Gimbal Stabilisation 2.0" – the two camera tech modes were announced last year with the Vivo X50 series. The Vivo launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST and will be streamed LIVE on the company's social media channels.

Vivo X60 series leaked India pricing

According to Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, Vivo X60 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant will be priced at Rs 39,990, the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant will be available at Rs 43,990. Vivo X60 Pro will offer 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and will be priced at Rs 49,990. Vivo X60 Pro+ will also offer 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage and will cost you Rs 69,990.

Vivo X60 Series launch highlights: Vivo X60 priced starting Rs 37,990, X60 Pro at Rs 49,990, X60 Pro+ at Rs 69,990

Vivo X60 smartphones will come in two colour variants. Image: Vivo India/Twitter

Vivo X60 Pro+ expected specifications

According to a report by GSMArena, Vivo X60 Pro+ will feature a 6.56-inch 120 Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display. It is also expected to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is likely to sport a quad-camera setup that includes a 50 MP primary sensor, a 32 MP telephoto lens, an 8 MP periscope lens and a 48 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The ultra-wide-angle lens will come with gimbal stabilisation. Vivo X60 Pro+ is expected to come with a 32 MP punch hole selfie camera.

The smartphone might be equipped with a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 55 W fast charging.

Vivo X60 Pro expected specifications

The report suggests that Vivo X60 Pro is likely to feature a 6.65-inch 120 Hz Full HD+  AMOLED display. It is expected to be powered by Exynos 1080 chipset. In the camera department, the smartphone is likely to come with a quad-camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, 13 MP ultra wide angle lens, 13 MP portrait lens and an 8 MP periscope lens.  It also comes with a 32 MP selfie camera.

Vivo X60 Pro is also expected to come with a 4,200 mAh battery but will come with support for 33 W fast charging.

Vivo X60 expected specifications

The smartphone comes with the same display, selfie camera, chipset and charging speed as Vivo X60 Pro. Vivo X60 will house a 4,300 mAh battery. In terms of camera, the smartphone is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48 MP primary sensor, 13 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13 MP portrait lens.



Vivo X60 series

Vivo X60 Series launched in India: Vivo X60 priced starting Rs 37,990, X60 Pro, X60 Pro+ at Rs 49,990, Rs 69,990 respectively

Mar 25, 2021
Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro Plus to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Vivo X60 series

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro Plus to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch it live

Mar 25, 2021

