tech2 News Staff

Vivo X50 series went on its first sale today on Amazon, Flipkart and Vivo's website. Both Vivo X50 and X50 Pro are 5G enabled, feature quad rear camera setup, and support 33W fast charging. The highlight of the Vivo X50 Pro is its gimbal camera system that allows users to capture stable videos and images.

Vivo X50, X50 Pro, pricing, availability, sale offers

Vivo X50 comes in two storage variants: 8 GB + 12 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999 and 8 GB + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 37,999. It comes in Frost Blue and Glaze Black colour variants.

Vivo X50 Pro comes in one storage variant that offers 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage and it is priced at Rs 49,990. It comes in Alpha Grey colour variant.

The smartphones are to be sold across Amazon, Flipkart and Vivo's e-store. However, at the time of writing the story, the smartphones showed out of stock on Amazon and Vivo's e-store but are still available on Flipkart.

As for the sale offers, buyers can get a cashback of up to RS 4,000 on ICICI and HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. They will also get assured buyback up to 65 percent and addition Rs 3,000 upgrade bonus.

Vivo X50 specifications

Vivo X50 sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with 1,080 x 2,376 pixel resolution. In terms of processor, it comes with a Snapdragon 730G chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In the camera department, Vivo X50 features a 48 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP portrait lens and an 8 MP wide-angle camera and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front, you might see a 32 MP selfie camera.

Vivo X50 houses a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 33W charging tech.

Vivo X50 Pro specifications

Vivo X50 Pro features a curved OLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate that comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,376 pixels. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo X50 Pro is powered by 765G SoC and offers 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with a Gimbal camera system.

For camera, the smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup that houses a 48 MP Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13 MP portrait lens, an 8 MP telescopic lens that allows 60X hybrid zoom and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The primary camera uses a gyroscope sensor and uses a double ball suspension mount so that even when you move the phone, the sensor is stabilised to offer shake-free and loss-less frame videos.

The #vivox50Pro has a quad-camera setup. Here are a few portrait shots clicked from the phone: pic.twitter.com/q4iCDReFNw — Tech2 (@tech2eets) July 16, 2020

For selfies, it sports a 32 MP punch-hole front camera.

In terms of battery, Vivo X50 Pro is equipped with a 4,315 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.