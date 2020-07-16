tech2 News Staff

Vivo today introduced its 5G enabled X50 series and its first-ever TWS Neo earbuds in India. The X50 lineup includes Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro. The two smartphones come with support for 33W fast charging and both feature a quad rear camera setup.

Both the smartphones offer 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

Vivo X50, X50 Pro, Vivo TWS Neo pricing, availability, sale offers

Vivo X50 comes in two storage variants: 8 GB + 12 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 34,999 and 8 GB + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 37,999. It comes in Frost Blue and Glaze Black colour variants.

Vivo X50 Pro comes in one storage variant that offers 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage and it is priced at Rs 49,990. It comes in Alpha Grey colour variant. It will be available for pre booking starting today and will go on till 23 July. The smartphone will go on sale on 24 July in India.

As for the pre booking offers, buyers can get up to Rs 4,000 cashback on ICICI and HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. In addition to this, they can also get Rs 2,000 off on the Vivo TWS Neo earbuds.

Vivo TWS Neo are priced at Rs 5,990 and come in blue and white colour options.

As for the sale offers, buyers can get a cashback of up to RS 4,000 on ICICI and HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. They will also get assured buyback up to 65 percent and addition Rs 3,000 upgrade bonus.

Vivo X50 specifications

Vivo X50 sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with 1,080 x 2,376 pixel resolution. In terms of processor, it comes with a Snapdragon 730G chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In the camera department, Vivo X50 features a 48 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP portrait lens and an 8 MP wide-angle camera and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front, you might see a 32 MP selfie camera.

Vivo X50 houses a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 33W charging tech.

Vivo X50 Pro specifications

Vivo X50 Pro features a curved OLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate that comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,376 pixels. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo X50 Pro is powered by 765G SoC and offers 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The smartphone comes with a Gimbal camera system.

For camera, the smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup that houses a 48 MP Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13 MP portrait lens, an 8 MP telescopic lens that allows 60X hybrid zoom and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The primary camera uses a gyroscope sensor and uses a double ball suspension mount so that even when you move the phone, the sensor is stabilised to offer shake-free and loss-less frame videos.

For selfies, it sports a 32 MP punch-hole front camera.

In terms of battery, Vivo X50 Pro is equipped with a 4,315 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Vivo TWS Neo earbuds

Vivo said that the wearable will sport 14.2mm moving coil that has been designed to allow users to make the most out of its flagship DeepX Stereo Sound effects. It uses aptX Adapative technology with a Qualcomm chipset, which claims to offer 1.5x more sound data than "traditional wireless earphones".

The earbuds have an 88 ms latency. The earbuds come with up to 22 hours of battery life.