Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Vivo is scheduled to host a virtual launch event in India today, where it will unveil the Vivo X50 series, along with its first truly wireless earbuds. The X50 series debuted in China last month; the series included the Vivo X50. Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 Pro+. In India, however, Vivo may only launch the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro.

The launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST, and will be streamed on Vivo's official YouTube channel.

From what we know so far, the highlight of the Vivo X50 series is its rear quad-camera setup and 5G connectivity.

Vivo X50 expected specifications

Going by the China variant of Vivo X50, the smartphone might sport a 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with 1,080 x 2,376 pixel resolution. In terms of processor, it might come with a Snapdragon 765G chipset and offer 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In the camera department, Vivo X50 is likely to feature a 48 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP telephoto lens, and an 8 M wide-angle camera and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front, you might see a 32 MP selfie camera.

Vivo X50 is likely to house a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 33W charging tech.

Vivo X50 Pro expected specifications

As per the variant launched in China, Vivo X50 Pro is likely to feature a curved OLED display that comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,376 pixels. It is also expected to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo X50 Pro is likely to be powered by 765G SoC and might offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

For camera, the smartphone is expected to come with a quad-camera setup that houses a 48 MP Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13 MP portrait lens, an 8 MP telephoto lens and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, it is also expected to sport a 32 MP punch-hole front camera.

In terms of battery, Vivo X50 Pro is expected to be equipped with a 4,315 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Vivo TWS Neo earbuds expected specifications

Vivo said that the wearable will sport 14.2mm moving coil that has been designed to allow users to make the most out of its flagship DeepX Stereo Sound effects. They are expected to come in black colour option.