13:07 (IST)
Fin.
tech2 News StaffJul 16, 2020 14:14:34 IST
The highlight of the Vivo X50 series is its rear quad-camera setup and 5G connectivity.
12:56 (IST)
Vivo X50 Pro pre-booking starts from 16 July (today) and the first sale will be held on 24 July
12:55 (IST)
Vivo X50 Pro comes in a single variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and is priced at Rs 49,990
12:55 (IST)
Vivo X50 pricing: 8 GB + 12 GB: Rs 34,999 8 GB + 256 GB: Rs 37,999
12:53 (IST)
Vivo TWS Neo priced at Rs 5,990
12:51 (IST)
Vivo's TWS earbuds 1. It comes with 14.2 mm driver unit 2. It uses aptX Adapative technology with a Qualcomm chipset, which claims to offer 1.5x more sound data than "traditional wireless earphones" 3. Comes with DeepX stereo sound effects 4. The earbuds have an 88 ms latency
12:48 (IST)
Vivo's Vikas Tagra is now talking about the company's first truly wireless earbuds
12:44 (IST)
Vivo X50 Pro comes with 33W fast charge tech
12:43 (IST)
The Vivo X50 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset
12:42 (IST)
The Vivo X50 Pro sports an E3 AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support and 90 Hz refresh rate The phone's display comes with 180 Hz response rate.
12:37 (IST)
The Vivo X50 Pro comes with a 50 mm portrait camera lens
12:36 (IST)
Finally talking about the camera specs... The Vivo X50 Pro's periscope telephoto camera allows 5X optical zoom and 60x Hyper Zoom
12:35 (IST)
The Vivo X50 Pro also comes with 3D Audio tracking
12:34 (IST)
Vivo X50 Pro comes with EFB (Eyes Face Body) tracking tech that automatically chooses focus on that order as per the subject
12:33 (IST)
The Vivo X50 Pro camera also comes with a Pro Sports mode The mode uses Gimbal technology to detect motion and get stable images and videos even when the subject is moving.
12:31 (IST)
Vivo X50 Pro camera features a Sky Divider algorithm that separates the sky from the ground and takes multiple frame of the sky and then puts it together to give a clearer image without smears of stars in the sky
12:28 (IST)
The Vivo X50 Pro uses Sony IMX598 camera sensor The phone's camera comes with Super Night Mode 3.0, with AI noise cancellation.
12:26 (IST)
The smartphone's primary camera feature the Gimbal Camera system The primary camera uses a gyroscope sensor and uses a double ball suspension mount so that even when you move the phone, the sensor is stabilised to offer shake-free and loss-less frame videos.
12:21 (IST)
The Vivo X50 Pro comes with a Gimbal camera system
12:18 (IST)
Vivo X50 Pro will come in a grey colour variant, whereas the Vivo X50 pro will come in a black and blue colour option
12:17 (IST)
The Vivo X50 has what the company calls a "dual-tone step" design Does this mean that the camera setup will be twice as protruding?
12:16 (IST)
The Vivo X50 features an almost-bezel-less design with a 3.08 mm thick chin
12:15 (IST)
The Vivo X50 is 7.49 mm thick and 171.5 gm heavy It comes with a 4,200 mAh battery.
12:13 (IST)
Vikas Tagra, Director Product Managment, Vivo India, has taken over and is tracking the journey of the X-series Tagra says design and camera has always been the heart of this series.
12:08 (IST)
Nipun Maurya, Vivo's Director of Brand Strategy, is on the stage. Maurya reiterates that all of Vivo's smartphones sold in India are made in India. The company is also investing Rs 7,500 crore to expand its Noida factory. Vivo also strives to increase its annual production to 120 million smartphones (from 33 million currently).
12:03 (IST)
Vivo X50 series and Vivo's first-ever TWS earbuds will launch in India today You can watch the event livestream here:
12:01 (IST)
Hello folks, we meet again!
Vivo is scheduled to host a virtual launch event in India today, where it will unveil the Vivo X50 series, along with its first truly wireless earbuds. The X50 series debuted in China last month; the series included the Vivo X50. Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 Pro+. In India, however, Vivo may only launch the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro.
The launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST, and will be streamed on Vivo's official YouTube channel.
From what we know so far, the highlight of the Vivo X50 series is its rear quad-camera setup and 5G connectivity.
Going by the China variant of Vivo X50, the smartphone might sport a 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with 1,080 x 2,376 pixel resolution. In terms of processor, it might come with a Snapdragon 765G chipset and offer 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. It is expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
In the camera department, Vivo X50 is likely to feature a 48 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP telephoto lens, and an 8 M wide-angle camera and a 5 MP macro camera. On the front, you might see a 32 MP selfie camera.
Vivo X50 is likely to house a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 33W charging tech.
As per the variant launched in China, Vivo X50 Pro is likely to feature a curved OLED display that comes with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,376 pixels. It is also expected to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. Vivo X50 Pro is likely to be powered by 765G SoC and might offer up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.
For camera, the smartphone is expected to come with a quad-camera setup that houses a 48 MP Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13 MP portrait lens, an 8 MP telephoto lens and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, it is also expected to sport a 32 MP punch-hole front camera.
In terms of battery, Vivo X50 Pro is expected to be equipped with a 4,315 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.
Vivo said that the wearable will sport 14.2mm moving coil that has been designed to allow users to make the most out of its flagship DeepX Stereo Sound effects. They are expected to come in black colour option.
