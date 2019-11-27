Wednesday, November 27, 2019Back to
Vivo X30 5G teaser video reveals quad camera setup with 60x zoom capability

Vivo X30 5G is expected to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery and might offer 8 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffNov 27, 2019 13:02:13 IST

Vivo is launching smartphones back-to-back, the most recent being Vivo U20 that was launched last week. Now the company has announced that it will launch yet another smartphone called Vivo X30 in December. The company also confirmed that this smartphone will be powered by Samsung's Exynos 980 5G chipset.

Now, Vivo has shared two video teasers of the smartphone that has given out some details about the phone. As per the first video teased on Weibo, the smartphone will have a quad-camera setup with a periscope-style telephoto lens. It further reveals that the phone will have a gradient finish.

Representational Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

The second teaser video suggests that Vivo X30 5G is likely to come with 60x zoom capability.

Vivo X30 5G exected specifications

A Vivo teaser has revealed Vivo X30 will come with a dual-mode 5G support. As per the leaks, Vivo X30 is likely to sport a 64 MP primary sensor along with 8 MP+ 13 MP+ 2 MP sensors at the back. On the front, it might sport a 32 MP camera for selfies. As for the screen, the smartphone is expected to feature a  6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to be equipped with 4,500 mAh battery and it might support either 22.5W or 33W fast charging.

Vivo X30 5G is expected to offer 8 GB RAM and 128 GB and 256 GB of storage options.

The leak also suggested that the smartphone might sell at a starting price of CNY 3,198 (approximately Rs 32,300).

