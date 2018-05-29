At an event in New Delhi today, Vivo has launched its flagship device — the Vivo X21. The highlight of the smartphone is its in-display fingerprint sensor. This means that the device does not feature any physical button for the biometric scan. Just a tap on the lower half of the Vivo X21’s display does that for you.

The Vivo X21 has been launched at Rs 35,990 and will be available for purchase starting 29 May, on Flipkart exclusively.

Vivo has also announced a few launch day offers for the smartphone such as extra 5 percent cashback on SBI credit cards, no-cost EMI up to 12 months on all credit cards and extra Rs 3,000 off on regular exchange value.

Vivo X21 specifications and features

The Vivo X21 features a 6.28-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset, which is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of on-board storage. The internal storage is further expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Vivo X21 sports dual-camera setup at the rear, which is a combination of a 12 MP and 5 MP sensor. The 12 MP sensor comes with a phase detection technology and a f/1,8 aperture. Additionally, the rear camera has features like slow motion, AI HDR, timelapse, portrait bokeh and shot refocus. The smartphone’s camera also has 4K UHD video recording support at 30 fps.

Up front, is also a 12 MP camera with 2PD technology, with an aperture of f/2.0.

Fuelling the device is a 3,200mAh battery, with support for fast charging. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, with a layer of Funtouch OS 4.0 on top.

For connectivity, the smartphone has support for dual SIM (nano/nano), dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, dual hybrid slot, GLONASS, GPS, among others.