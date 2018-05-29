Vivo is finally launching the smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner, the Vivo X21, in India today. The smartphone has already been launched in China and is expected to be priced between Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 in India. The launch event will start at 12:30 pm and can be seen through the live stream on Flipkart.

The Vivo X21 has been listed on Flipkart and is expected to be sold exclusively through the online retail site in India. The listing shows only one variant of the smartphone with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The X21 comes with a 6.28-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with iPhone X like notch on the top of the display and thin bezels on the side of the display.

Earlier reports suggested that the smartphone would come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, 3,200 mAh battery supported with fast charging and a dual-camera setup on the rear side of the smartphone. The rear camera will feature 12 MP and 5 MP sensor and the front camera will come with 12 MP sensor.

Apart from the in-display fingerprint sensor, the smartphone can also be unlocked using the facial recognition feature called as Face Wake 2.0. The camera also comes with features such as AI Face Beauty, HDR Mode, shot re-focus mode and it supports 4K UHD video recording. It runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box along with Vivo's Funtouch OS 4.0 skin.

The pre-booking of the smartphone has already started on Flipkart and it is also offering a no-cost EMI, 5 percent cashback on SBI Credit cards and an extra off of Rs 3,000 on the regular exchange value of a smartphone.