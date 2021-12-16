Thursday, December 16, 2021Back to
Vivo Wireless Sport Lite neckband launched in India at Rs 1,999: Check specs and features

The Vivo Wireless Sport Lite neckband earphones come with up to 18 hours of battery backup, an 11.2 mm driver and more.


News18 NetworkDec 16, 2021 09:01:23 IST

Vivo has launched a new set of wireless neckband earphones, named the Vivo Wireless Sport Lite. The earphones come with up to 18 hours of battery backup, an 11.2 mm driver and more in order to provide the claimed “seamless sound experience." The Vivo Sports Lite neckband earphones have been launched at a price of Rs 1,999 and will be available widely on Vivo India’s e-store and across all partner retail stores. The earphones have been launched in two colour variants - Black and Blue.

A Vivo spokesperson said that the Vivo Wireless Sport Lite earphones are a step towards the development of IoT technology. “With this new launch, we aim to strike a chord amongst the everyday music lovers by offering an amalgamation of unique and immersive audio experience along with unmatched sound clarity," he said.

The earphones have been launched in two colour variants - Black and Blue. Image: Vivo

The Vivo Wireless Sports Lite neckband features a customized 11.2 mm ultra-large driver unit as well as a bio-fibre composite diaphragm to enhance audio intricacies. The neckband is equipped with what is called Daikoku aluminium-coated bronze coil, that helps in providing a light structure that reproduces high frequencies. The neckband also comes with a low latency rate of up to 80 ms. The device also has a Call Noise Cancellation feature which ensures you hear everyone on the other end clearly and experience uninterrupted communication. Packed with a 129 mAh battery, the neckband provides five hours of playtime in just 10 minutes.

It uses Bluetooth v5.0 for connection and comes with IPX4 water resistance. The neckband earphones come with features such as Easy connection, Magnetic switch, Google Voice assistance, Quick Pair, Game low lagging and more.

