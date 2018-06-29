Friday, June 29, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 29 June, 2018

Vivo V9 6 GB with Snapdragon 660, 13+2 MP dual camera debuts in Indonesia

While the hardware gets an upgrade, the camera sees a massive downgrade from 24 MP to a mere 12 MP.

A variant of the Vivo V9 called the V9 6 GB has made its debut in Indonesia. The phone, as the name suggests, features 6 GB of RAM.

Externally, the device seems to be identical to the original V9, and it appears that only the internals and the camera unit has changed, as has the price. RAM gets a bump from 4 GB to 6 GB and the relatively weak Snapdragon 626 sees an upgrade to the more powerful Snapdragon 660.

The screen appears to be the same 6.3-inch FHD+ display from last year, notch included. Storage also remains the same as 64 GB.

While the hardware gets an upgrade, the camera sees a massive downgrade. Instead of the 16+5 MP configuration from earlier, you now get a 13+2 MP dual camera on the rear. The front camera also comes down from a 24 MP to a mere 12 MP.

All of this comes together in a package that retails for IDR 4.299.000, which translates to a little over Rs 20,000. The price is in the same ballpark as the Vivo V9, which launched in India at a price of Rs 23,990.

We’re not sure whether to even classify this as an upgrade. The stand-out feature on the Vivo V9 was its incredible 24 MP front camera. If you remove that, you just have a vaguely competitive phone that promises better performance.

There's no word yet on a global or India launch.

