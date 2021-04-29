Thursday, April 29, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo V21 with 44 MP selfie camera, MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC launched in India, priced starting RS 29,990

Pre-booking for the Vivo V21 starts on 29 April and it will be available for purchase starting 6 May on Flipkart.


tech2 News StaffApr 29, 2021 13:29:27 IST

Vivo has launched its latest flagship – the Vivo V21 – in India today. The smartphone's highlight is its 44 MP OIS selfie camera, which the company claims makes it the first smartphone in the world to feature the camera tech for selfies. For selfie videos, the Vivo V21 offers both Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Besides that, Vivo also claims that the V21 is the slimmest smartphone available in the Indian market. The smartphone is 7.29 mm thick.

Vivo V21 pricing, availability, offers

The Vivo V21 comes in two configurations:

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 29,990

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 32,990

The smartphone will be available in Sunset Dazzle, Dusk Blue and Arctic White colour options.

Pre-booking for the smartphone starts today (29 April) and it will be available for purchase starting 6 May on Flipkart.

Customers who pre-book the V21 online can avail an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 for purchases made via HDFC Band debit or credit card.

Vivo V21 5G comes with 8 GB RAM, up to 256 GB RAM.

Vivo V21 5G comes with 8 GB RAM, up to 256 GB RAM.

Vivo V21 specifications and features

Vivo V21 features an E3 AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ supports and a peak brightness of 800 nits. Powering the smartphone is MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. It offers 8GB RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The storage can further be expanded by up to 1 TB using a macroSD card.

The Vivo V21 also offers extended or virtual RAM tech. For the uninitiated, the tech essentially is a block of space in your phone's storage allocated by the OS to pretend to be RAM when you physical RAM runs short for actively running programs.

For photography, the Vivo V21 uses a 44 MP Night OIS selfie camera. For better lighting, it also features two spotlights along the bezels, which automatically turn on when clicking a picture at night. The front camera also supports 4K video, which are supported by both EIS and OIS. At the back, the smartphone features a triple camera setup, which includes a 64 MP primary camera, 8 MP super-wide angle camera, and a macro camera.

The Vivo V21 offers 5G connectivity. It comes with 33 W flash charger in the box and runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Vivo V21 5G

Vivo V21 5G launch highlights: Priced starting Rs 29,990, pre-booking starts today

Apr 29, 2021
Vivo V21 5G launch highlights: Priced starting Rs 29,990, pre-booking starts today
Vivo V21 5G to launch in India today at 12 pm IST: How to watch the livestream

Vivo V21 5G

Vivo V21 5G to launch in India today at 12 pm IST: How to watch the livestream

Apr 29, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021