tech2 News Staff

Vivo has launched its latest flagship – the Vivo V21 – in India today. The smartphone's highlight is its 44 MP OIS selfie camera, which the company claims makes it the first smartphone in the world to feature the camera tech for selfies. For selfie videos, the Vivo V21 offers both Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Besides that, Vivo also claims that the V21 is the slimmest smartphone available in the Indian market. The smartphone is 7.29 mm thick.

Vivo V21 pricing, availability, offers

The Vivo V21 comes in two configurations:

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 29,990

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 32,990

The smartphone will be available in Sunset Dazzle, Dusk Blue and Arctic White colour options.

Pre-booking for the smartphone starts today (29 April) and it will be available for purchase starting 6 May on Flipkart.

Customers who pre-book the V21 online can avail an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 for purchases made via HDFC Band debit or credit card.

Vivo V21 specifications and features

Vivo V21 features an E3 AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ supports and a peak brightness of 800 nits. Powering the smartphone is MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. It offers 8GB RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The storage can further be expanded by up to 1 TB using a macroSD card.

The Vivo V21 also offers extended or virtual RAM tech. For the uninitiated, the tech essentially is a block of space in your phone's storage allocated by the OS to pretend to be RAM when you physical RAM runs short for actively running programs.

For photography, the Vivo V21 uses a 44 MP Night OIS selfie camera. For better lighting, it also features two spotlights along the bezels, which automatically turn on when clicking a picture at night. The front camera also supports 4K video, which are supported by both EIS and OIS. At the back, the smartphone features a triple camera setup, which includes a 64 MP primary camera, 8 MP super-wide angle camera, and a macro camera.

The Vivo V21 offers 5G connectivity. It comes with 33 W flash charger in the box and runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1