tech2 News Staff

Late last month, Vivo launched its flagship Vivo V21 smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and 44 MP OIS Night selfie camera. Starting today, 6 May, the smartphone is available for purchase on Flipkart, Vivo India e-stores and offline retail partners. The smartphone comes in Sunset Dazzle, Dusk Blue and Arctic White colour options. The Vivo V21 is designed and manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility. Read ahead for the pricing, launch offers and specifications of the Vivo V21.

Vivo V21 pricing, availability, offers

The Vivo V21 comes in two configurations:

8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 29,990

8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage: Rs 32,990

Customers who pre-book the V21 online can avail an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 for purchases made via HDFC Band debit or credit card. If you exchange an older smartphone for the Vivo V21, you can get up to Rs 3,000 off. Online purchase will also offer buyers V-shield programme, which offers complete mobile protection against all damages.

In case the Vivo V21 is bought via mainline stores, following offers will be applicable:

Flat 10 percent cashback on purchase made using HDFC or Kotak Bank along with complete mobile protection against all damages with V-shield. This offer is valid only till 12 May.

Up to 10 percent cashback with Bajaj Finance or one-time EMI cashback with IDFC First Bank. This offer is valid till 31 May.

Flat Rs 2,500 cashback with HDFC and Kotak Bank and 1-time Screen replacement. This offer is appicable starting 13 May till 31 May.

Vivo V21 specifications and features

Vivo V21 features an E3 AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ supports and a peak brightness of 800 nits. Powering the smartphone is MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. It offers 8GB RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. The storage can further be expanded by up to 1 TB using a macroSD card.

The Vivo V21 also offers extended or virtual RAM tech. For the uninitiated, the tech essentially is a block of space in your phone's storage allocated by the OS to pretend to be RAM when you physical RAM runs short for actively running programs.

For photography, the Vivo V21 uses a 44 MP Night OIS selfie camera. For better lighting, it also features two spotlights along the bezels, which automatically turn on when clicking a picture at night. The front camera also supports 4K video, which are supported by both EIS and OIS. At the back, the smartphone features a triple camera setup, which includes a 64 MP primary camera, 8 MP super-wide angle camera, and a macro camera.

The Vivo V21 offers 5G connectivity. It comes with 33 W flash charger in the box and runs Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1