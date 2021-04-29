Thursday, April 29, 2021Back to
Vivo V21 5G launch LIVE updates: Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, supports 5G connectivity

tech2 News StaffApr 29, 2021 12:43:24 IST

Vivo V21 5G has been confirmed to come in Arctic White, Dusk Blue, and Sunset Dazzle colour options.

  • 12:48 (IST)

    Recapping the Vivo V21 features and specifications

  • 12:47 (IST)

    The Vivo V21's display supports 90 Hz refresh rate

    It also supports HD content on Netflix.

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Vivo V21 offers extended RAM technology

    Extended or virtual RAM is essentially a block of space in your phone's storage allocated by the OS to pretend to be RAM when you physical RAM runs short for actively running programs.

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Vivo V21 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC

    It supports UFS 2.2 storage and comes with 5G connectivity.

  • 12:42 (IST)

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Arctic White colour variant of Vivo V21

  • 12:39 (IST)

    The Dusk Blue colour variant of Vivo V21

  • 12:37 (IST)

    The Vivo V21 Sunset Dazzle colour option

  • 12:27 (IST)

    The Vivo V21 also comes with the popular Double Exposure camera feature

  • 12:26 (IST)

    Vivo V21 features a 64 MP triple camera setup at the back

  • 12:21 (IST)

    The Vivo V21 offers both OIS and EIS for selfie videos

  • 12:21 (IST)

    The Vivo V21 uses to splotlights along with bezel on the front

  • 12:20 (IST)

    The Vivo V21 uses a water drop notch 

    The selfie camera uses an f/2.0 aperture

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Vivo V21 comes with a 44 MP Night OIS selfie camera

  • 12:07 (IST)

    The Vivo V21 is design and manufactured in India

  • 12:01 (IST)

    The event is now live...

  • 11:50 (IST)

    Vivo V21 5G expected specifications

    Reports suggest that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and will run on Android 11-based Vivo's custom UI. The smartphone is also expected to sport a 64 MP triple camera setup at the back.

  • 11:38 (IST)

    Besides touting it as the first phone to feature a 44 MO OIS selfie camera, Vivo also claims that the V21 is the slimmest smartphone in the Indian market

  • 11:29 (IST)

    Vivo V21 5G India launch 

    The launch event will kick off at 12 pm IST. Stay tuned to the liveblog for the pricing and other details announced today.

Vivo V21 5G is scheduled to launch in India today. Vivo is hosting a launch event at 12 pm IST to unveil the flagship phone in India. The launch event will be streamed LIVE on Vivo's official social media channels. Vivo claims that the V21 5G is the first smartphone to come with a 44 MP OIS camera for selfies.

Vivo V21 5G: What to expect

A microsite for Vivo V21 5G has been live for a while now which reveals a bunch of specifications of the smartphone. We already know that the Vivo V21 5G will come in Arctic White, Dusk Blue, and Sunset Dazzle colour options. Vivo V21 will support both SA and NSA 5G connectivity.

Reports also suggest that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset and will run on Android 11-based Vivo's custom UI. The smartphone is also expected to sport a 64 MP triple camera setup at the back.



