Vivo V20 with 44 MP selfie camera launched in India at a starting price of Rs 24,990

Vivo V20 is powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset and offers 8 GB of RAM.


tech2 News StaffOct 13, 2020 12:57:13 IST

After debuting in Thailand last month, Vivo V20 is finally launched in India today. It is the new member of the company's V series that already includes Vivo V17 Pro, Vivo V17 (Review), Vivo V19 and more. The highlight of Vivo V20 includes its 44 MP front camera and 64 MP triple rear camera setup. The company also boasts about the sleek design since it is only 7.4 mm thick. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 720G processor.

Vivo V20

Vivo V20 pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 24,990 and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,990

It comes in Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz and Moonlight Sonata.

The smartphone is now available for pre-booking. It will go on sale on 20 October on Flipkart.

Vivo V20 specifications

Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch HD+ AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The display houses a waterdrop notch on the top. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It runs on Android 11 based FuntouchOS 11 and is powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset. In terms of storage, the smartphone offers 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Vivo V20 sports a 44 MP selfie camera. On the back, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP  monochrome sensor.

Vivo V20 is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 33W Flash Charge.

