tech2 News Staff

Vivo launched the selfie-centric smartphone Vivo V20 in India last week. The smartphone features a 44 MP front camera and comes at a starting price of Rs 24,990. This new smartphone joins Vivo's V series that already includes Vivo V17 Pro, Vivo V17 (Review), Vivo V19 and so on. The Vivo V20 (First impressions) is just 171 gm in weight and is 7.4 mm thick. Starting today, the smartphone is finally up for grabs on Vivo's e-store and Flipkart.com

(Also Read: Vivo V20 first impressions: A shiny, sleek smartphone aimed at selfie lovers)

Vivo V20 pricing, availability, sale offers

The smartphone comes in two storage variants. The 8 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 24,990 and the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,990

It comes in Sunset Melody, Midnight Jazz and Moonlight Sonata.

Vivo V20 is now available for purchase on Flipkart and Vivo's e-store. As for sale offers, the company is offering a cahback of up to 10 percent on ICICI bank, Federal Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, as well as 12 months extended warranty via Vi (Vodafone Idea) on Rs. 819 recharge.

On Flipkart, SBI Bank cardholders can get an instant discount of 10 percent on the purchase of Vivo V20.

Vivo V20 specifications

Vivo V20 features a 6.44-inch HD+ AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The display houses a waterdrop notch on the top. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It runs on Android 11 based FuntouchOS 11 and is powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset. In terms of storage, the smartphone offers 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Vivo V20 sports a 44 MP selfie camera. On the back, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor.

Vivo V20 is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 33W Flash Charge.