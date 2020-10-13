Tuesday, October 13, 2020Back to
Vivo V20 to launch today in India at 12 pm: How to watch the event livestream

Vivo V20 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset and offer 8 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffOct 13, 2020 09:25:54 IST

Vivo will launch another smartphone – Vivo V20 – under the V series today in India. So far, Vivo has launched several V-series smartphone in India, including the Vivo V17 Pro, Vivo V17 (Review), Vivo V19 and more. The Vivo V20 first debuted in Thailand last month. It is expected to come with similar specifications and features to India. Vivo has confirmed that Vivo V20 will sport a 44 MP front camera that will support eye autofocus. In addition to this, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop notch display.

Vivo V20

Vivo V20 launch event: How to watch it live

The launch event will start at 12 pm today. You can visit the company's YouTube page to watch the livestream. You can also tap on the webcast link embedded below to catch the live updates.

Vivo V20 expected specifications

Going by the variant launched in Thailand, Vivo V20 might feature a 6.44-inch HD+ AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The display houses a waterdrop notch on the top. The smartphone might come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is expected to run on Android 11 based FuntouchOS 11 and it is likely powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset. In terms of storage, the smartphone is expected to offer 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, Vivo V20 will sport a 44 MP selfie camera. On the back, it is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP  monochrome sensor.

Vivo V20 is likely to come with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports 33W Flash Charge.

