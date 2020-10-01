FP Trending

Vivo has teased the launch of the Vivo V20 series in India. On Twitter, Vivo India posted a short teaser video teasing the new series of smartphone. The video teaser suggests that the V20 series smartphones will be "ultra-slim". The caption of the teaser reads: “Tick, tock. Tick, tock. Time’s up for bulky smartphones! Are you ready for an ultra-slim delight?” Additionally, Vivo also changed the cover photo on its Twitter profile page, which suggests that the smartphone will come in three colour variants – black, white, and blue-purple gradient.

Meanwhile, on its official website, Vivo has reealed the complete specifications of the V20 series.

Vivo V20 series: Expected specifications

As per Vivo, the V20 series will include three smartphones: the Vivo V20 Pro, Vivo V20, and Vivo V20 SE.

The Vivo V20 SE and the Vivo V20 Pro have already been launched earlier this month in Malaysia and Thailand, respectively. We already know that the smartphones will be 7.38 mm thick – which is one of the highlights of the series.

Additionally, the website confirms that the Vivo V20 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and support 33 W FlashCharge. The smartphone will sport a 44 MP eye autofocus, super night mode and a 64 MP rear camera. The front camera will support 4K selfie video eye autofocus.

The Vivo V20 series will also come with Android 11 operating system, out-of-the-box.

A promotional page for the Vivo V20 has been also created on Flipkart, suggesting that the device will be exclusively available on the e-commerce platform in India. The device will be also sold via offline stores.