Thursday, October 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo V20 series with 48 MP triple camera setup, Snapdragon 720G SoC to soon launch in India

The Vivo V20 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and support 33 W FlashCharge.


FP TrendingOct 01, 2020 10:42:55 IST

Vivo has teased the launch of the Vivo V20 series in India. On Twitter, Vivo India posted a short teaser video teasing the new series of smartphone. The video teaser suggests that the V20 series smartphones will be "ultra-slim". The caption of the teaser reads: “Tick, tock. Tick, tock. Time’s up for bulky smartphones! Are you ready for an ultra-slim delight?” Additionally, Vivo also changed the cover photo on its Twitter profile page, which suggests that the smartphone will come in three colour variants – black, white, and blue-purple gradient.

Meanwhile, on its official website, Vivo has reealed the complete specifications of the V20 series.

Vivo V20 series with 48 MP triple camera setup, Snapdragon 720G SoC to soon launch in India

Vivo V20

Vivo V20 series: Expected specifications

As per Vivo, the V20 series will include three smartphones: the Vivo V20 Pro, Vivo V20, and Vivo V20 SE.

The Vivo V20 SE and the Vivo V20 Pro have already been launched earlier this month in Malaysia and Thailand, respectively. We already know that the smartphones will be 7.38 mm thick – which is one of the highlights of the series.

Additionally, the website confirms that the Vivo V20 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and support 33 W FlashCharge. The smartphone will sport a 44 MP eye autofocus, super night mode and a 64 MP rear camera. The front camera will support 4K selfie video eye autofocus.

The Vivo V20 series will also come with Android 11 operating system, out-of-the-box.

A promotional page for the Vivo V20 has been also created on Flipkart, suggesting that the device will be exclusively available on the e-commerce platform in India. The device will be also sold via offline stores.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Poco X3

Poco X3 with Snapdragon 732G SoC to launch in India on 22 September, company confirms

Sep 18, 2020
Poco X3 with Snapdragon 732G SoC to launch in India on 22 September, company confirms
Twitter says its prompt feature has made people open articles 40 percent more

Twitter

Twitter says its prompt feature has made people open articles 40 percent more

Sep 28, 2020
Twitter might soon allow users to send voice notes via direct messages

Twitter

Twitter might soon allow users to send voice notes via direct messages

Sep 24, 2020
Google Pixel 5 leak suggests 90 Hz refresh rate display, 8 GB RAM and more

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5 leak suggests 90 Hz refresh rate display, 8 GB RAM and more

Sep 23, 2020
Android 11: Google Pixel users in India start to receive the software update

Android 11

Android 11: Google Pixel users in India start to receive the software update

Sep 18, 2020
Asus ROG Phone 3 to Samsung Galaxy S10: Best phones under Rs 50,000 (Sept 2020)

Best phones under Rs 50,000

Asus ROG Phone 3 to Samsung Galaxy S10: Best phones under Rs 50,000 (Sept 2020)

Sep 28, 2020

science

Why even vital medicines, vaccines are rarely tested for safety in pregnant women

Drug Safety

Why even vital medicines, vaccines are rarely tested for safety in pregnant women

Oct 01, 2020
World's first patient to be cured of HIV, Timothy Ray Brown dies after blood cancer returned

The Berlin Patient

World's first patient to be cured of HIV, Timothy Ray Brown dies after blood cancer returned

Sep 30, 2020
Star cluster feeding the black hole in our Milky Way has gobbled up a dwarf galaxy: Study

Black Hole

Star cluster feeding the black hole in our Milky Way has gobbled up a dwarf galaxy: Study

Sep 30, 2020
Extraterrestrial diamonds form when planets collide, study of meteorites' insides finds

Space Diamonds

Extraterrestrial diamonds form when planets collide, study of meteorites' insides finds

Sep 30, 2020