tech2 News Staff

Vivo recently launched Vivo V20 in India at a starting price of Rs 24,990. After debuting in Malaysia, Vivo V20 SE has now arrived in India today. The highlights of the smartphone include 8 GB RAM, 32 MP selfie camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and a 48 MP triple rear camera setup. Just like Vivo V20 (First impressions), V20 SE also comes with support for 33W flash charging.

Vivo V20 SE pricing, availability

Vivo V20 SE comes in a single storage variant that offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It is priced at Rs 20,990. It comes in Aquamarine Green and Gravity Black colour variants.

The smartphone will be available for purchase starting tomorrow (3 November). It will go on sale on Vivo's e-store and other e-commerce platforms.

As for sale offers, buyers can get a 10 percent cashback on ICICI, Kotak, Bank of Baroda Bank cards. They will also get Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000.

Vivo V20 SE specifications

The smartphone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For photography, Vivo V20 SE sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP sensor. For selfies, it comes with a 32 MP front camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,100 mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging.