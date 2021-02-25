FP Trending

Vivo slashed the prices of the Vivo V20 SE by Rs 1,000 in India for its 8 GB RAM+128 GB variant. The price cut comes four months after the official launch of the device. The phone will be available in two colour variants – Green and Gravity Black. The price change will be applicable across all retail stores in India, along with other major e-commerce platforms like E-store, Flipkart and Amazon.in. The Vivo V20 SE will be available with many attractive offers that include Rs 2,000 HDFC bank cashback via credit card/debit card EMI or regular transactions, triple zero down payment offer with Bajaj Finance, zero down payment offer via HDB, Home Credit, IDFC First Bank, ICICI Bank, TVS credit and 12 months extended warranty from Vi.

Also enjoy triple zero offer by @Bajaj_Finserv and zero down payment offer from @IDFCFIRSTBank, @hdbfsl, @HomeCredit_In ,@ICICIBank, and @TVSCredit, and a 12 month extended warranty from Vi.

Getting on with the specs, the Vivo V20 SE comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It gets dual-SIM (Nano) functionality and runs on Funtouch OS, based on Android 10 that is upgradable to Android 11.

For photos and videos, the phone gets a triple rear camera setup that features a 48 MP primary camera with an f/1.8 lens, an 8 MP secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP sensor with an f/2.4 lens for bokeh effect. For clicking selfies, the device gets a 32 MP selfie camera on the front.

Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS/ A-GPS. It houses a 4,100 mAh battery that supports 33 W FlashCharge and gets an in-display fingerprint sensor.