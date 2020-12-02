Wednesday, December 02, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo V20 Pro 5G with a dual selfie camera to launch today at 12 pm: All we know

Vivo V20 Pro is likely to be equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that will support 33W FlashCharge fast charging.


tech2 News StaffDec 02, 2020 09:47:49 IST

Vivo will launch the third smartphone – Vivo V20 Pro – under its Vivo V20 smartphone series today. The series already includes Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 SE. Vivo V20 Pro and debuted in Thailand in September. The company has confirmed that the upcoming phone will come with a dual selfie camera that will include a 44 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone will come with support for 33W fast charging and 5G connectivity. The launch will take place at 12 pm today in India.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G with a dual selfie camera to launch today at 12 pm: All we know

Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo V20 Pro expected specifications

Going by the Thailand variant, Vivo V20 Pro is likely to feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset and offer 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone will feature a dual front camera setup placed inside a notch. The front camera setup will include a 44 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It will also feature a triple rear camera setup that will house a 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor.

Vivo V20 Pro is likely to be equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that will support 33W FlashCharge fast charging.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

COVID-19 infection

SARS-CoV-2 virus could find its way into the brain via the nose, new study finds

Dec 01, 2020
Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Falling Meteorite

Fireball spotted! Meteor sighting lights up sky over Japan and social media

Dec 01, 2020
World AIDS Day 2020: Despite ambitious global targets, India's progress in AIDS control falls short in a few crucial aspects

World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day 2020: Despite ambitious global targets, India's progress in AIDS control falls short in a few crucial aspects

Dec 01, 2020
New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

STEM Fields

New Science, Technology & Innovation Policy 2020 pushes for decentralization, 'renewed STI ecosystem'

Nov 30, 2020