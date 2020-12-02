tech2 News Staff

Vivo will launch the third smartphone – Vivo V20 Pro – under its Vivo V20 smartphone series today. The series already includes Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 SE. Vivo V20 Pro and debuted in Thailand in September. The company has confirmed that the upcoming phone will come with a dual selfie camera that will include a 44 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The smartphone will come with support for 33W fast charging and 5G connectivity. The launch will take place at 12 pm today in India.

Capture all that surround you with the #Slimmest5G #vivoV20Pro with 44MP Eye Autofocus and 8MP Super Wide-Angle Front Camera. Catch @TechnicalGuruji LIVE on his YouTube channel for the launch on 2nd December, 12pm.#DelightEveryMoment pic.twitter.com/CZBrxZOi0B — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) December 1, 2020

Vivo V20 Pro expected specifications

Going by the Thailand variant, Vivo V20 Pro is likely to feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset and offer 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone will feature a dual front camera setup placed inside a notch. The front camera setup will include a 44 MP primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It will also feature a triple rear camera setup that will house a 64 MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor.

Vivo V20 Pro is likely to be equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery that will support 33W FlashCharge fast charging.