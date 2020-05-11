tech2 News Staff

After almost a month-long lockdown, tech companies finally have their day and are able to align their smartphone launches back on track. Xiaomi launched a couple of products last week including Mi 10, followed by Realme Narzo series launch today. Now, Vivo V19 is set to debut tomorrow in India, with the Poco F2 Pro scheduled to be announced globally tomorrow as well.

Vivo V19 was launched in China last month and it is expected that the India variant will also have similar specifications.

The company has confirmed in a tweet that Vivo V19 will feature a dual punch hole camera on the front and will come in a black colour variant.

No more waiting! Perfection is closer than ever! #vivoV19 reveals tomorrow. Stay tuned for #PerfectShotPerfectMoment pic.twitter.com/IXHuOwcQw9 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 11, 2020

Vivo V19 global variant specifications and features

The phone sports dual punch-hole cameras for selfies. The cameras are placed on the right of the display. The front panel has a 32 MP main selfie camera and an ultra-wide 8 MP shooter positioned horizontally.

On the rear, it has a quad-camera setup positioned on the top left. The camera panel includes a 48 MP main camera, an 8 MP super-wide-angle shooter, a 2 MP Bokeh camera, and a 2 MP macro shooter.

Coming to the display, Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner along with face unlock. Vivo v19 is available in two colour options – Sleek Silver and Gleam Black.

The phone is equipped with low brightness anti-flicker technology that keeps eyes protected in the dark.

It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB ROM and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core 712 processor.

There is a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33 W Vivo FlashCharge 2.0. Vivo claims that the technology enables charging from zero to 54 percent in a mere 30 minutes.

As for connectivity, Vivo V19 includes Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio, dual SIM support, GPS support dual-band Wi-Fi.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.